President Joe Biden's administration failed to provide any scientific evidence to support recommendations to receive as many as six COVID-19 booster shots in a year.
On Nov. 29, 2022, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a social media post people should get vaccinated “if it’s been over 2 months since your last dose."
The Functional Government Initiative (FGI), a watchdog organization, filed a Freedom of Information Act request for scientific support behind the recommendation.
FGI asked for "Any scientific support relied on by Secretary Becerra when approving or issuing the tweet recommending that all Americans receive a booster shot every two months" and "any study, synopsis or similar statement or document of scientific, academic or government research on whether a bi-monthly booster shot will effectively prevent the transmission or susceptibility to COVID-19 and known active variants as of November 2022."
FGI also asked for internal communications regarding Becerra's statements. The watchdog group finally sued in March after the Biden administration missed the legal deadline to respond. Finally, in a recent response, the government said it had no evidence to support Becerra's recommendation.
"The department reviewed 1,263 pages of potentially responsive records captured in the agency’s search for this FOIA request. After a careful review of these records, I determined the 1,263 pages were not relevant to your request," Alesia Williams, an official in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), told FGI.
In a statement to Epoch Times, Pete McGinnis, a spokesman for FGI, said the response was a "startling development," and Becerra was a lawyer with no health background.
"It is tremendously irresponsible for the government’s chief health official to fire off tweets recommending frequent injections of a new vaccine booster apparently based on no academic or scientific support," Mr. McGinnis said.
"How can the public be assured that the agency is ‘following the science’ on other important public health matters when it demonstrates such clear disregard for basic scientific integrity standards on an issue as important as COVID vaccine shots?"
Becerra doubled down a day after his initial post, writing, “An updated COVID vaccine can help protect you from the worst outcomes of COVID. If it’s been over 2 months since your last dose, make a plan to get one now.”
Becerra later wrote, "Time to get your updated COVID vaccine if 1) You haven’t gotten the updated vaccine yet & had the primary series or original booster 2+ months ago 2) It’s been 3+ months since you’ve had COVID If you have a big event in 2+ weeks, it’s a good time to go."
HHS first cleared booster shots in 2021 and have since authorized and recommended additional shots. In the spring of 2023, regulators authorized newly formulated versions of the vaccines aimed at Omicron subvariants. Vice-President Kamala Harris once claimed a single shot would protect people all year.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said most people should receive an additional shot, but certain groups could receive more. New director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said Americans can expect more shots.
"We anticipate that COVID will become similar to flu shots, where it is going to be you get your annual flu shot and you get your annual COVID shot," Dr. Cohen told Spectrum News.
The recommendation has prompted more inquiries. On Aug. 2, members of the US Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and other members asked the CDC for information behind the planned recommendation, saying it would "mark a significant change in federal policy and guidance regarding COVID-19 vaccines and the way in which they are utilized."
(2) comments
Perhaps Xavier Becerra regards his position as "Health Secretary" as a stepping stone? After all, former FDA Commissioner Mark McClelland joined J&J board of directors former FDA Commissioner Scot Gottlieb joined Pfizer board of directors, and former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn joined Moderna. I would think J&J, Pfizer and Moderna pay well and reward those loyal to their brands?
Everyone including Fauci could not find any honest scientific evidence to give any kill shot, right from the get go. What they did instead is to censor all the real and honest scientists who liberally warned everyone that would listen that these were very dangerous. Those of us who researched, are now healthy. Our immune system will not throughout out life time weaken as a result of the shot. We still have to avoid close contact with the recently vaccinated, as they shed the spike protein, that could still affect us. Back to Ivermectin. Helena Guenther
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.