President Joe Biden formally announced his bid for reelection in 2024 in a three-minute video released early Tuesday morning.
His message included an attack on what he calls “MAGA extremists” saying they are “dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love.”
“Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedoms. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights,” he says. “And this is our moment.”
He asked to be reelected so he could finish the job he started.
“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” he said in the video, which showed clips of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and abortion rights activists protesting at the US Supreme Court.
“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer,” he says. “I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”
CNN reports Biden’s time in office has seen some triumphs, including “his colossal policy agenda, including successfully pushing forward and compromising on a broad set of legacy-making, high price tag priorities,” such as funding for the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure, increasing semiconductor chip production, and addressing climate change.
The cable news channel also pointed out his “administration’s fumbles.”
“There was the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. Struggles on border policy. Fluctuations in energy prices. Missteps with long-standing allies. Supply chain issues and shortages for everyday items and essentials like COVID-19 tests, baby formula and certain medications,” reports CNN.
“Ongoing legal challenges to policies Biden’s implemented through executive authority, like student debt forgiveness. And investigations into his family, which have accelerated under the House GOP majority. And, of course, the pervasive inflation woes impacting global markets and Americans’ spending power.”
Biden, who confirmed Vice-President Kamala Harris would be on his ticket, is the third candidate to declare for the Democrats’ nominee for president, joining author Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“No major Democratic challengers are expected to emerge, and Biden is likely to enjoy an easy path to his party’s nomination,” says CNN.
Age is an issue. Biden is 80 years old and will be 86 when he leaves office if reelected.
Democratic voters have told The Washington Post that Biden's frequent verbal slip-ups and physical stumbles have made them question his ability to handle four more years.
In a recent NBC poll, conducted by the Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies, 70% of Americans, and even a majority of registered Democrats (51%), said they do not believe Biden should declare a run for reelection, with age being the “major” reason.
“The president needs to reflect the age group in the country,” a registered Democrat respondent from Washington state told NBC News. “It is someone else's turn.”
The poll also found only 26% of American adults believe Biden should run again, nine percentage points less than those saying the same for former President Donald Trump.
“President Biden's numbers are not where they need to be at this stage,” Hart Research Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt told NBC, adding, “yes, Joe Biden has work to do.”
Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023
(5) comments
Has everyone seen the video of him reaching out to shake hands with the air? No one was around him. The US has indeed fallen to have this senile old man in their highest position. And I’d say the same thing if he was a Republican president.
50 years in DC and not ONE visible accomplishment for the always Clueless and now Senile Joe Biden. He & his corrupt Family have taken many Millions from CCP China, Russia, Ukraine & numerous other countries.
His 2020 Election was a complete Fraud . . . Millions of Votes Transferred by Dominion Machines & of course Millions of Fraud Mail-in Votes.
No chance Joe got more Votes than Hillary & Obama!
The USA has never been in such poor Financial shape, spending Trillions on the insane "Climate" nonsense, Senile Joe can barely make 2 cohesive sentences in a row and the World is Laughing. His appointments like Sec. of Transportation, Border Czar and others are desperately Incompetent.
70% of Americans of all parties think he is not a viable candidate.
Yuck, another morally bankrupt Democrat running again. But then, I wondered at Obama running for a second term and how, with his track record, he'd EVER get elected again, and yet ... . The US voted yet another useless individual to a second term to their highest office. I'm thinking that the US voters are as dumb as canadian voters based on past election results. Sad, the decline of the US due to US politics anbd politicians. But if a close look is given recent politicians' characters, ethics, morals, etc. they make Donald Trump's actions, by comparison, look as though he should be put forward for canonization to sainthood. Another 'fix' in the offing?
Nothing has changed since the Demrats widespread voter fraud of 2020. All the tools they used then will be used again in 2024. Thus the Demrats will win handily in 2024, even with dementia-Joe as their candidate.
And if you only read the main stream media you would think that old Joe was sharp as a tack and fit as a fiddle. In fact he is a demented, angry, and corrupt as the day is long. In other words, a perfect figurehead for the Democrat party.
