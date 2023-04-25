Joe Biden Smiling
Image courtesy of CBC

President Joe Biden formally announced his bid for reelection in 2024 in a three-minute video released early Tuesday morning.

Kamala Harris

Courtesy nypost.com

His message included an attack on what he calls “MAGA extremists” saying they are “dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love.”

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

fpenner
fpenner

Has everyone seen the video of him reaching out to shake hands with the air? No one was around him. The US has indeed fallen to have this senile old man in their highest position. And I’d say the same thing if he was a Republican president.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

50 years in DC and not ONE visible accomplishment for the always Clueless and now Senile Joe Biden. He & his corrupt Family have taken many Millions from CCP China, Russia, Ukraine & numerous other countries.

His 2020 Election was a complete Fraud . . . Millions of Votes Transferred by Dominion Machines & of course Millions of Fraud Mail-in Votes.

No chance Joe got more Votes than Hillary & Obama!

The USA has never been in such poor Financial shape, spending Trillions on the insane "Climate" nonsense, Senile Joe can barely make 2 cohesive sentences in a row and the World is Laughing. His appointments like Sec. of Transportation, Border Czar and others are desperately Incompetent.

70% of Americans of all parties think he is not a viable candidate.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Yuck, another morally bankrupt Democrat running again. But then, I wondered at Obama running for a second term and how, with his track record, he'd EVER get elected again, and yet ... . The US voted yet another useless individual to a second term to their highest office. I'm thinking that the US voters are as dumb as canadian voters based on past election results. Sad, the decline of the US due to US politics anbd politicians. But if a close look is given recent politicians' characters, ethics, morals, etc. they make Donald Trump's actions, by comparison, look as though he should be put forward for canonization to sainthood. Another 'fix' in the offing?

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Nothing has changed since the Demrats widespread voter fraud of 2020. All the tools they used then will be used again in 2024. Thus the Demrats will win handily in 2024, even with dementia-Joe as their candidate.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

And if you only read the main stream media you would think that old Joe was sharp as a tack and fit as a fiddle. In fact he is a demented, angry, and corrupt as the day is long. In other words, a perfect figurehead for the Democrat party.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.