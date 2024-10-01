Biden blames Hurricane Helene devastation ‘absolutely, unequivocally’ on climate change

President Joe Biden on Monday vehemently blamed climate change for the devastation from Hurricane Helene, after confirming his government has nothing left to give victims.

More than 130 people have died in the wake of the hurricane and catastrophic flooding, which has been called a once in 1,000 years event.

“Absolutely, positively, unequivocally, yes, yes, yes, yes,” replied Biden in the Oval Office when asked by reporters if he thinks climate change was to blame for the horrors of Helene, per CNN.

Biden has said he plans to go to North Carolina on Wednesday to see the damage for himself, and to Georgia and Florida “as soon as possible after that.”

He was also asked about being in his home state of Delaware when Helene hit.

“Come on, stop that game, will you?” said Biden.

“I was on the phone the whole time working on that.”

“And the resources, the question is not whether we get more… the question is, how to get it in? It’s hard to get it from point A to point B. It’s hard to get it so many roads are wiped out. Communities are wiped out. There’s no ability to land, there’s no ability to get trucks through. There’s no ability to get a whole range of things through.”

“If I sound frustrated, I am.”