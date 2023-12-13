Biden impeachment inquiry passed 221 to 212

The House of Representatives voted to continue the impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden by a vote of 221 to 212.Republicans argue that having an impeachment inquiry will grant them more authority to collect evidence and enforce legal requests.Three House committees led by Republicans are making allegations of bribery and corruption that they claim occurred during Biden's time as vice-president.Biden denies any wrongdoing and the committees have not presented evidence to support their allegations.On Wednesday, during a lively debate on the impeachment resolution, Democrats expressed frustration and described it as an "extreme political stunt" they do not take seriously.Republican Tom Cole explained Republicans felt they had no option but to bring the vote forward.Cole expressed his disappointment, stating it was a "sad day for myself, the institution and the American people.” Cole accused the White House of obstructing the impeachment inquiry by “stonewalling."The probe began in September and Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin said it "isn't a whodunit, it's a what is it.”"It's like an Agatha Christie novel. Where the mystery is? What's the crime?" said Raskin.In September, former House speaker Kevin McCarthy started the inquiry, alleging that Republicans had discovered a "culture of corruption" connected to Biden.The oversight committee alleges that the Biden family and their business associates between the years 2014 and 2019 received over $24 million USD from foreign sources in countries such as China, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, and Ukraine.Committee chairman James Comer has accused Biden's family, especially his son Hunter, of selling access to the then-vice president and leveraging the "Biden brand" for personal gain.Comer has also claimed that President Biden had "spoke, dined, and developed relationships with" individuals who were business associates of Hunter."They're going to go home tomorrow,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the Christmas vacation."And what have they done? They're focusing on the president's family instead of the American family.”Republicans have considered Hunter Biden a significant political concern and potential liability for his father.If they can link Hunter’s business dealings and the president, it can potentially damage Biden's public perception with American voters.A formal impeachment inquiry, followed by a House vote and a Senate trial, could pose a significant challenge for Biden, especially during an election year.