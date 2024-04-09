Biden maintains position despite Pope Francis’ condemnation of 'gender theory’

The White House has affirmed President Joe Biden's trans agenda after Pope Francis condemned the claim there are no sexual differences between men and women. The Vatican released a document, Dignitas Infinita (Infinite Dignity), Monday declaring gender theory, transgender surgery and the practice of surrogacy (for which the pope calls for a worldwide ban), among other issues such as human trafficking and euthanasia, as affronts to human dignity and attempt to alter these immutable differences are an attempt to play God. "In the light of Revelation, the Church resolutely reiterates and confirms the ontological dignity of the human person, created in the image and likeness of God and redeemed in Jesus Christ," states Dignitas Infinita, a document that was developed over the last five years by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF). Pope Francis earlier called gender theory one of the world's "most dangerous ideological colonizations,” according to Fox News. However, Biden continues to support trans ideology that men can become women and vice versa. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to relay Biden’s specific thoughts on the document, but confirmed the president's position on the ability of a human to transition from one gender to the other is firm. "We are pleased to see that the document… furthered the Vatican's call to ensure that (sexual minorities) are protected from violence and imprisonment around the world. However, the president will continue to be an advocate for the rights, safety and dignity of the (sexual minority) community, including transgender people here in the US, said Jean-Pierre when asked about the document.When pressed on “the more specific comments about gender theory and transgender individuals,” the press secretary said, “I'm going to be really careful.”“The president's role to litigate internal Church policy, that's not his role, so I'm gonna be super careful there," Jean-Pierre said. "But I can speak to the president's stance and he's always been very clear on the importance of protecting or having protections for the transgender community and the broader (sexual minority) community, and that's been very clear since day one of his administration."Dignitas Infinita deals with at least a dozen issues the world population faces, which, in addition to the previously mentioned topics, include, abortion, poverty and the death penalty, as pertains biblical teaching. "Regarding gender theory, whose scientific coherence is the subject of considerable debate among experts, the Church recalls that human life in all its dimensions, both physical and spiritual, is a gift from God," the document states. "This gift is to be accepted with gratitude and placed at the service of the good. Desiring a personal self-determination, as gender theory prescribes, apart from this fundamental truth that human life is a gift, amounts to a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God, entering into competition with the true God of love revealed to us in the Gospel.""Another prominent aspect of gender theory is that it intends to deny the greatest possible difference that exists between living beings: sexual difference. This foundational difference is not only the greatest imaginable difference but is also the most beautiful and most powerful of them." "In the male-female couple, this difference achieves the most marvelous of reciprocities. It thus becomes the source of that miracle that never ceases to surprise us: the arrival of new human beings in the world."