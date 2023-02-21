Biden
United States President Joe Biden said the West will continue its support for a "free, sovereign and democratic" Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"President Putin's craven lust for land and power will fail, and the Ukrainian people's love for their country will prevail," Biden said during a speech in the Polish capital of Warsaw on Tuesday.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What a dangerously stupid corrupted dementia ridden moron Biden is

Putin is so right about the unbelievably degenerate and insane West

Our “leaders” in the West are clearly working for evil forces and can’t even string a authentic truthful thought together

God help us all

fpenner
fpenner

Biden is every bit as much of a corrupt lowlife as Trudeau.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

I support a 'free, sovereign and democratic' Ukraine. When can we expect to see it? It certainly isn't 'free' or 'democratic'. Sovereign? Given that Blackrock (part of WEF) has promised 'hundreds of billions', is not Ukraine about to become the first modern 'corporate' state?

FUJB

FUJT

mcumming
mcumming

Isn't it getting important to get this senile prick out of power before he starts WW3.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Ukraine is run by a Despotic Comedian . . . who jailed the Opposition Party, banned Media that did not support him & jailed Orthodox Priests.

The NY Times called Ukraine the Most Corrupt Country in Europe a few years ago.

China Joe Biden is a Serial Liar & just reading a script . . .

What is really going on in Ukraine ? ? ?

The shameless promotion of Biden as some courageous thug strolling in Kyiv is Pathetic and Potemkin village – esque. Everyone and the janitor walked across that “battle zone” last year during this proxy war. Note I put the battle zone in quotes. The Biden regime’s latest publicity stunt is about attempting to hobble together NATO, which is fraying.

Anyone that believes Russia or China is shaking in their boots is deluded.

If the world is about to be permanently altered for all, and not only Americans will be asked to sacrifice their standard of living, quality of life, and life itself for some – can we at least all saddle up with the truth of why this is all going down?

Below is the latest excerpt from our podcast, the entire podcast can be heard here.

Rumble:

https://rightwirereport.com/2023/02/21/nato-readies-ukraine-for-the-slaughterhouse/

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our Western “leaders” are demented psychopaths

God help us all

G K
G K

"democracy that lifts up the human spirit and the brutal hand of the dictator who crushes it."

Trudeau?

Big104
Big104

Ukraine, Democracy in the same sentence? Give me a break man!

