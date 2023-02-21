United States President Joe Biden said the West will continue its support for a "free, sovereign and democratic" Ukraine in its war against Russia.
"President Putin's craven lust for land and power will fail, and the Ukrainian people's love for their country will prevail," Biden said during a speech in the Polish capital of Warsaw on Tuesday.
"There should be no doubt. Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire."
Biden began his remarks in Poland by saying Ukraine "stands strong," on the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion, despite initial fears one year ago the country would fall shortly after Russia's invasion.
"One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I have just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report that Kyiv stands strong," Biden said.
Biden said there would be "hard and bitter days ahead," but said the world faced a choice between a "democracy that lifts up the human spirit and the brutal hand of the dictator who crushes it."
"The decisions we make over the next five years or so are going to determine and shape our lives for decades to come," he said.
Biden appealed directly to the people of Russia during his speech, promising the West does not seek to "control or destroy" Russia.
"The West was not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said today. This war is never a necessity. It's a tragedy. President Putin chose this war," he said.
The US president criticized the "extraordinary brutality" of Russian forces during the conflict, claiming they have committed crimes against humanity "without shame or compunction."
"They have targeted civilians with death and destruction. Used rape as a weapon of war. Stolen Ukrainian children in an attempt to steal Ukraine's bombed train station, maternity hospitals, schools, orphanages. No one can turn away their eyes from the atrocities Russia is committing. It is abhorrent," Biden said.
Biden reiterated Ukraine has the right to defend itself, while Putin has the choice to end the war whenever he decides.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(8) comments
What a dangerously stupid corrupted dementia ridden moron Biden is
Putin is so right about the unbelievably degenerate and insane West
Our “leaders” in the West are clearly working for evil forces and can’t even string a authentic truthful thought together
God help us all
Biden is every bit as much of a corrupt lowlife as Trudeau.
I support a 'free, sovereign and democratic' Ukraine. When can we expect to see it? It certainly isn't 'free' or 'democratic'. Sovereign? Given that Blackrock (part of WEF) has promised 'hundreds of billions', is not Ukraine about to become the first modern 'corporate' state?
FUJB
FUJT
Isn't it getting important to get this senile prick out of power before he starts WW3.
Ukraine is run by a Despotic Comedian . . . who jailed the Opposition Party, banned Media that did not support him & jailed Orthodox Priests.
The NY Times called Ukraine the Most Corrupt Country in Europe a few years ago.
China Joe Biden is a Serial Liar & just reading a script . . .
What is really going on in Ukraine ? ? ?
The shameless promotion of Biden as some courageous thug strolling in Kyiv is Pathetic and Potemkin village – esque. Everyone and the janitor walked across that “battle zone” last year during this proxy war. Note I put the battle zone in quotes. The Biden regime’s latest publicity stunt is about attempting to hobble together NATO, which is fraying.
Anyone that believes Russia or China is shaking in their boots is deluded.
If the world is about to be permanently altered for all, and not only Americans will be asked to sacrifice their standard of living, quality of life, and life itself for some – can we at least all saddle up with the truth of why this is all going down?
Below is the latest excerpt from our podcast, the entire podcast can be heard here.
Rumble:
https://rightwirereport.com/2023/02/21/nato-readies-ukraine-for-the-slaughterhouse/
Our Western “leaders” are demented psychopaths
God help us all
"democracy that lifts up the human spirit and the brutal hand of the dictator who crushes it."
Trudeau?
Ukraine, Democracy in the same sentence? Give me a break man!
