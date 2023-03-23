US President Joe Biden arrives in Ottawa Thursday evening for his first official visit after winning the presidency in 2020 to discuss major issues affecting both countries and China.
Biden’s first visit was delayed partly by the COVID-19 pandemic, as a new American president normally has his first foreign trip to Canada.
Around 6:25 PM EST, Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden are scheduled to meet with Governor General Mary Simon, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.
At 8:30 PM EST, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will meet the Bidens.
On Wednesday, Trudeau told the media they would discuss many issues affecting both countries.
“Of course, we’ll [be] talking about China, but the centre of our conversations will be about jobs and growth, critical minerals, and fighting climate change, and continuing to build an economy across the continent that works for all of our citizens,” said Trudeau.
Earlier in March, a White House statement said the two leaders would discuss support for the war in Ukraine, instability in Haiti, supply chain issues, and the opioid epidemic affecting both countries.
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said they would discuss the economy and cooperation on climate change.
“Canada and the United States are allies, neighbours, and most importantly, friends,” said Trudeau in a statement.
“I look forward to welcoming President Biden to Canada.”
Modernizing the shared continental air defence network NORAD is another issue after the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that travelled over Canada and the US in February.
Another issue is the irregular migrant crossings at Roxham Road, which Trudeau said the two governments were working to “fix the situation.”
December 2016 was the last time Biden visited Canada as former president Barack Obama’s vice president.
President Donald Trump was the last US president to visit Canada at the G-7 Leaders Summit in June 2018 in Quebec.
Biden and Trudeau have met in person since Biden became president. The most recent meeting was in January at the North American Leaders Summit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
