President Biden 24 March 2023 Ottawa

U.S. President Joe Biden, pictured at the Parliament of Canada during his visit March 24th, 2023.

 Chris Oldcorn

US President Joe Biden said transgender Americans “shape our nation’s soul” in a proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility, March 30, 2023.

Biden issued a more than 600-word proclamation, in which he criticized “discriminatory state laws” while praising his administration’s actions on transgender rights.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Robadam
Robadam

Biden the perennial child groomer is officially nuttier than a fruitcake!

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I'm not sure what the end game is in shoving transgenderism down our throats for the last year. Transgender folks can do as they please so long as they're not breaking existing laws and it doesn't involve 'grooming' kids under eighteen. They also have to use the biological bathroom (females don't want to see a transgender parading his wiener in front of them and nor should they). That's about it, end of a nothing burger story.

