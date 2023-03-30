US President Joe Biden said transgender Americans “shape our nation’s soul” in a proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility, March 30, 2023.
Biden issued a more than 600-word proclamation, in which he criticized “discriminatory state laws” while praising his administration’s actions on transgender rights.
“Transgender Americans shape our nation’s soul — proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families, and much more,” said Biden.
“But today, too many transgender Americans are still denied those rights and freedoms. A wave of discriminatory state laws is targeting transgender youth, terrifying families and hurting kids who are not hurting anyone. An epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, in particular women and girls of color, has taken lives far too soon.”
Biden continued to say his administration had appointed “a record number of openly LGBTQI+ leaders” while rescinding a ban on openly trans people serving in the military.
“We are also working to make public spaces and travel more accessible, including with more inclusive gender markers on United States passports,” said Biden, adding that his administration was “improving access to public services and entitlements.”
“Meanwhile, we are also working to ease the tremendous strain that discrimination, bullying, and harassment can put on transgender children — more than half of whom seriously considered suicide in the last year,” Biden continued, referencing a 2022 study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
“The Department of Education is, for example, helping ensure transgender students have equal opportunities to learn and thrive at school, and the Department of Justice is pushing back against extreme laws that seek to ban evidence-based gender-affirming health care.”
Biden proclaimed Americans “have to keep challenging the hundreds of hateful state laws that have been introduced across the country,” concluding: “America is founded on the idea all people are created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout their lives. We have never fully lived up to that, but we have never walked away from it either.”
“Today, as we celebrate transgender people, we also celebrate every American’s fundamental right to be themselves, bringing us closer to realizing America’s full promise.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(2) comments
Biden the perennial child groomer is officially nuttier than a fruitcake!
I'm not sure what the end game is in shoving transgenderism down our throats for the last year. Transgender folks can do as they please so long as they're not breaking existing laws and it doesn't involve 'grooming' kids under eighteen. They also have to use the biological bathroom (females don't want to see a transgender parading his wiener in front of them and nor should they). That's about it, end of a nothing burger story.
