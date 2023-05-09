Kitchen

The Joe Biden administration took another step into the kitchens of the nation by imposing performance restrictions on dishwashers sold in the US as of 2027.

Biden’s Department of Energy (DoE) says the restrictions would cut water and energy use limits well below current levels, reports Fox Business.

rianc
rianc

Will these changes for dishwashers using less water be as effective as washing machines that don't clean? They push for appliances that use less water yet push people to use EVs. Yet mining for lithium brine effectively eliminates a 2000 gallons of water for every ton of lithium brine. Maybe the problem isn't with kitchen appliances of Americans but with this activist government. They are destroying the environment with their aims of saving the environment.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

On a planet which is mostly water - a substance which is infinitely recyclable: makes perfect sense.

Just bought a brand new - high end gas range to replace my existing one to ensure I am covered for the next 25 years.

Time to start considering dishwashers.

Goose
Goose

Comparable to washing multiple loads of dishes in the same water without ever changing it. In other words, gross.

Goose
Goose

And they will take 8 hours to wash the dishes poorly.

PersonOne
PersonOne

They want you in a hut with no appliances...no car..... actually they want you in apartments with rooms, and one communal kitchen, where women prepare food with a limited amount of electricity... mostly crickets, and look after the children when they come home from state run indoctrination school. Men work for free, but are allowed to have some things to take back to the commune.... like toothpaste. But you will be happy.

