The Joe Biden administration took another step into the kitchens of the nation by imposing performance restrictions on dishwashers sold in the US as of 2027.
Biden’s Department of Energy (DoE) says the restrictions would cut water and energy use limits well below current levels, reports Fox Business.
Dishwashers would be limited to using 3.2 gallons of water per cycle, compared to the current federal limit of five gallons and manufacturers will be mandated to reduce the machines’ energy consumption by 30%.
Fox Business reports most dishwashers on the market use 3.5 gallons per cycle or less.
Jill Notini, a spokeswoman for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, warned Americans will ultimately pick up the tab for the new rules.
“Consumers will pay the real price,' she told DailyMail.com. “The Department of Energy has proposed very stringent standards for home appliances that will require higher upfront costs to purchase a product.”
“Manufacturers just want to be able to deliver high performing, fully featured products at costs that consumers of all incomes can afford. The DoE is making that very difficult with the standards they are proposing.”
But administration officials claim the plans will ‘lower costs for American families and businesses while tackling the climate crisis,’ reports DailyMail.com, adding Abgail Marone, an aide to Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri, accused the Biden administration of peddling “a radical green energy agenda.”
“Leave our dishwashers alone,” she said.
In a commentary, Fox News host Harris Faulkner disputed a claim by the DoE the new regulations would save money.
"Manufacturers say the changes may force people to run their dishwashers more often and that would be just to get the dishes clean,” said Faulkner. “That of course would end up costing more money, using more water which, I guess for green people, you’d think that that would be a thing to be concerned about.”
The attack on dishwashers is just the latest part of the Biden administration’s war on home appliances which has included stricter regulations on the use of washing machines and refrigerators that have been described as ‘overregulation on steroids,’ says DailyMail.com.
Earlier this year, Richard Trumpka, commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said his organization was considering banning the use of gas stoves, claiming it “has the responsibility to ban consumer products that emit hazardous substances, particularly, when those emissions harm children.”
“Any option is on the table. Products that can't be made safe can be banned.”
He later was forced to clarify that he had been speaking about new products, and that a retrospective gas stove ban was not being considered, reports DailyMail.com.
However, just last week, New York state banned the sale of gas stoves effective in 2025.
Biden’s appliance war started on his first day in office in January 2021, when he signed an executive order telling DoE officials to make major revisions to current appliance regulation standards.
“At the end of last year, the White House released a statement boasting that it had taken action against 110 household appliances to help cut emissions,” says DailyMail.com.
(5) comments
Will these changes for dishwashers using less water be as effective as washing machines that don't clean? They push for appliances that use less water yet push people to use EVs. Yet mining for lithium brine effectively eliminates a 2000 gallons of water for every ton of lithium brine. Maybe the problem isn't with kitchen appliances of Americans but with this activist government. They are destroying the environment with their aims of saving the environment.
On a planet which is mostly water - a substance which is infinitely recyclable: makes perfect sense.
Just bought a brand new - high end gas range to replace my existing one to ensure I am covered for the next 25 years.
Time to start considering dishwashers.
Comparable to washing multiple loads of dishes in the same water without ever changing it. In other words, gross.
And they will take 8 hours to wash the dishes poorly.
They want you in a hut with no appliances...no car..... actually they want you in apartments with rooms, and one communal kitchen, where women prepare food with a limited amount of electricity... mostly crickets, and look after the children when they come home from state run indoctrination school. Men work for free, but are allowed to have some things to take back to the commune.... like toothpaste. But you will be happy.
