Kayla Lemieux

Kayla Lemieux

 Courtesy Files

Kayla Lemieux, the ZZ-topped teacher at the Halton District School Board’s (HDSB) Oakville Trafalgar High School, has been put on paid leave, according to the New York Post.

The move came about after it revealed Lemieux doesn’t always wear her prosthetic breasts outside of school.

Kayla Lemieux as a man

Kayla Lemieux as a man

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

so, they finally gave him what he wanted to be paid and not work.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.