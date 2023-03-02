Kayla Lemieux, the ZZ-topped teacher at the Halton District School Board’s (HDSB) Oakville Trafalgar High School, has been put on paid leave, according to the New York Post.
The move came about after it revealed Lemieux doesn’t always wear her prosthetic breasts outside of school.
Last month, a Post photographer captured pictures and video of Lemieux dressed as a woman, but also got images it claims showed Lemieux without breasts and dressed in men’s attire.
The Post also had a sit-down interview with Lemieux, who said it wasn’t her in the photos, which showed ‘someone’ wearing sweatpants, sneakers and a puffer vest, with no sign of gigantic breasts, make up, glasses or a wig, which a neighbour said she wears “extremely infrequently’ according to the Post.
In her interview, Lemieux said the man in the photos was not her, but at the time, did not offer any proof, but did deny wearing prosthetic breasts.
“These are real,” Lemieux said, adding that she could not say who the person photographed was “because I don’t want to bring anyone else into this.”
“This is who I am. This is how I look. You’ve been talking to people in my building but what they’re telling you is harsh and untrue. I am always going out looking the way I am.”
Despite her denial, the Post stuck to its story, saying it knew the teacher’s routine, the make of her car and the licence plate, her apartment building and that it had spoken with neighbours.
Her suspension was confirmed by HDSB spokesperson, Heather Francy, telling the Sun, “While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the HDSB.”
To date, HDSB has supported Lemieux’s outfit, despite parents complaining for months about her attire.
One mother, identified only as Lynn, said at a school board meeting on Wednesday that “forms of identity and expression presented in the school environment [must] be scrutinized against the child’s safeguarding practices.”
However, Ontario’s Minister of Education, Stephen Leece and three MPPs from the Halton Region, Natalie Pierre, Stephen Crawford, and Effie Triantafilopoulos rebuked the school board for having “abdicated its responsibility by failing to put the interests and safety of students first,” according to the Sun.
During her interview, Lemieux told The Post that although she started hormone replacement therapy in 2021 and was “in transition,” she is “not a transgendered person” but was born “intersex.”
She added her Z-cup breasts are the result of a condition called “gigantomastia,” but also admitted she’s never been officially diagnosed, saying “the diagnosis is based on verbal discussions I have had with my doctor,” and “I never requested a note or letter of these findings.”
Gigantomastia is “a rare condition that involves developing extremely large breasts due to excessive breast tissue growth,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, which said there are only about 300 cases reported.
Lemieux told the Post she “would follow the direction of the board on what they mandated” but denied that she dressed in a provocative fashion.
“I don’t think there’s any problem with how I have dressed. It’s the personal opinion of other people. I don’t think I have dressed unprofessionally,” she said.
so, they finally gave him what he wanted to be paid and not work.
