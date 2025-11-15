BIG BROTHER: Ottawa department to install 131 workplace surveillance cameras

The federal Department of Employment is quietly installing 131 surveillance cameras across its offices in the national capital region, raising questions about why one of Ottawa’s most troubled departments is expanding workplace monitoring.Blacklock's Reporter says a notice to contractors confirmed the department “has a requirement for the purchase, delivery and installation of approximately 131 cameras within eight offices located in the national capital region.” No reason or budget was disclosed for the new surveillance system, which will be in place by December 1.The department has a long history of internal conflict and misconduct issues. According to a 2018 Inquiry of Ministry, it led all federal agencies in workplace harassment investigations, budgeting nearly $994,000 to probe 33 separate allegations. .By 2023, the department had spent $3.5 million on “harassment investigation services,” more than any other federal employer.Access-to-information records show management issued strict internal policies on disciplining staff. One memo titled Implementation Strategy: Discipline Grid And Terminable Offences warned that “all employees must be informed of the consequences of the breaches to protect management when they impose discipline.” Managers were told to make disciplinary communication “direct but positive and informative.”The same department reported 145 disciplinary actions between 2017 and 2019, including suspensions for tardiness, disrespectful behaviour, and misconduct. .Some cases were more serious: one employee was suspended for 18 days for sending threatening emails, while another was suspended for 30 days for hiring unqualified relatives.“The volume of breaches of the Code of Conduct is increasing,” management wrote, blaming the rise on “improved monitoring and enforcement” as well as “increased employee awareness of avenues for resolving concerns in the workplace.”Internal documents also revealed growing frustration with the Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board, where disciplined employees can appeal their punishment. Department memos described the Board’s rulings as inconsistent and unpredictable because cases are heard by members drawn evenly from management and union backgrounds.“Cases we deem as solid can still fail,” one memo complained.