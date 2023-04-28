Anheuser-Busch announced major marketing efforts to pull itself out of the crater created by Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
And the company promised beer distributors, many of whom lost millions of dollars in revenues, there won’t be another screwup, The New York Post reports, adding Benj Steinman, editor of Beer Marketer’s Insights, told the news outlet that at a closed-door meeting, the brewery’s executives said they will “spend heavily on the brand” after spending fell off a cliff last year.
In a report to clients, Steinman said Anheuser-Busch “did promise to spend lotsa dough on Bud Light [marketing] this spring and summer, starting with a big push this week for the NFL draft.”
“The company has been largely tight-lipped since April 1, when the 26-year-old Mulvaney released videos on social media of herself swigging Bud Light in a bubble bath and showing off a commemorative Bud Light can with her image on it to celebrate her first year as a woman,” says The Post, adding Bud has promised “there will be an improved screening process before any marketing hits the public.”
Two marketing executives at Anheuser-Busch who oversaw Bud Light, the brand’s vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, and her boss, Daniel Blake, have been put on leave in the scramble to clean up the mess.
In a letter, Anheuser-Busch gave distributors ‘talking points’ to be shared at the retail level to dissipate all confusion and misinformation that arose from the Mulvaney controversy, according to Beer Business Daily.
The points include:
“This was one single can given to one social media influencer.”
“This can was not made for production or sale to the general public” nor was it “a formal campaign or advertisement.”
“Bud Light’s official campaign is ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy,” the letter said.
“Our new vice-president of Bud Light, Todd Allen, and all of us at Anheuser-Busch are committed to reminding all of our consumers why they love Bud Light and why they’ve made it the #1 beer in America,” the brewery said in the letter.
The promise to increase advertising spending is a reversal of Bud Light’s recent trend.
In 2019, US$125 million was spent promoting the brand, down from $183 million in 2018 and dropping in subsequent years: $76 million in 2020; $57 million in 2021; and just $10 million from January through July in 2022, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights.
Steinman said Anheuser-Busch’s meeting with distributors “wasn’t that productive and the distributors were hoping for more concrete plans,” on how to stop the backlash against Bud Light.
(6) comments
"...videos of 'herself' ..." This is pure insanity, or derangement ! These people are sick. It's all part of the communist take-down of the West.
As for Bud Light, I don't know why anyone would want to drink swill. If you want "light" beer, just add water and save some $!
Anhouser Busch can spend all they want, but I have bought my last case of Michelob ultra, I will be drinking mostly local brewed beer or miller lite. I am done with second chances for these organizations.
Me too, never again.
Too little, too late.
While most people hold a 'live and let live' attitude, they are fed the h*ll up with the woke agenda which DEMANDS everyone treats horses as cows.
Let's all do our part to ensure woke goes broke.
They might want to give a massive apology to all the women(real ones) for the way their spokesperson behaved! Quite catering to this delusional crowd & get back to the real people in the real world. Go Woke, go broke!!
So, Dylan Mulvaney identifies as a six-year-old girl. Even if we bought the bulls**t about “believing” him, WTF is a six-year-old doing with a beer in the bathtub?? I think AB made a monumental error and they better rebuild from the ground up.
