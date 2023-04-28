Alissa Heinerscheid

 Courtesy Budweiser

Anheuser-Busch announced major marketing efforts to pull itself out of the crater created by Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

And the company promised beer distributors, many of whom lost millions of dollars in revenues, there won’t be another screwup, The New York Post reports, adding Benj Steinman, editor of Beer Marketer’s Insights, told the news outlet that at a closed-door meeting, the brewery’s executives said they will “spend heavily on the brand” after spending fell off a cliff last year.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(6) comments

Leonidas
Leonidas

"...videos of 'herself' ..." This is pure insanity, or derangement ! These people are sick. It's all part of the communist take-down of the West.

As for Bud Light, I don't know why anyone would want to drink swill. If you want "light" beer, just add water and save some $!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Anhouser Busch can spend all they want, but I have bought my last case of Michelob ultra, I will be drinking mostly local brewed beer or miller lite. I am done with second chances for these organizations.

Report Add Reply
BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Me too, never again.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Too little, too late.

While most people hold a 'live and let live' attitude, they are fed the h*ll up with the woke agenda which DEMANDS everyone treats horses as cows.

Let's all do our part to ensure woke goes broke.

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

They might want to give a massive apology to all the women(real ones) for the way their spokesperson behaved! Quite catering to this delusional crowd & get back to the real people in the real world. Go Woke, go broke!!

Report Add Reply
Sandynd2
Sandynd2

So, Dylan Mulvaney identifies as a six-year-old girl. Even if we bought the bulls**t about “believing” him, WTF is a six-year-old doing with a beer in the bathtub?? I think AB made a monumental error and they better rebuild from the ground up.

Report Add Reply

