BIG BURLY BEASTS: New winner announced for fattest bear of 2025

Results are in, folks — this year's heavyset grizzly bears at Katmai National Park & Preserve's Brooks River have been announced!The competition is known far and wide (emphasis on the wide) by grizzly bears in the park as they size up to win the fattest bear title, which is organized by the US National Park Service (NPS).For anyone on team Grazer, the winner of the 2024 title for two years in a row at 800 lbs. (362kg) — you may be slightly disappointed. "Will you stop beating around the bush already?"You may be thinking this, dear reader.Alright, the winner was....Chunk!Grazer's previous competition in 2024 while the male bear placed second — but this year, Chunk has surpassed Grazer ranking, first this year at 1,200 lbs. (544 kg) and beating Grazer by 400 lbs. (181.43kg).Chunk really made sure to pack it on for the coming winter season — gorging himself on fresh salmon seen in a livestream — this is not fake news.The BBC reported 1.5 million voters from over 100 countries weighed in, with Chunk receiving 40,000 more votes than last year's winner, Grazer. .To see the complete results of the bear-y intense competition click here.