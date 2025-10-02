News

BIG BURLY BEASTS: New winner announced for fattest bear of 2025

winner winner chicken dinner, Rocky, fattest bear
winner winner chicken dinner, Rocky, fattest bearPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Grizzly Bears
US National Park Service
NPS
Katmai National Park & Preserve's Brooks River
US Grizzly bears
Fattest grizzly bears
2025 fattest bear
2025 fattest bear winner
Chunk
Chunk fattest bear
fat bears
Grazer 2025 fattest bear winner

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news