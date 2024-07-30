Biker doing 237 km/h killed near Red Deer

Speed kills.A biker caught on radar by police near Red Deer lost control of his machineveered into the woods and died. On Sunday, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Innisfail RCMP received report of a motorcycle collision in the area of RR 25 and TR 350 in Red Deer County. "Upon arrival, the driver of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old male resident of Fort McMurray was deceased.""Investigation revealed that a Red Deer County Peace Officer was patrolling on RR 25 near TR 350 when they observed a sports bike driving southbound on RR 25 at an excessive speed."The peace officer clocked the rider at 237 km/h in an 80km/h zone. The peace officer activated his emergency lights, however before he could make a U-turn the rider lost control on a curve and crashed his motorcycle into a small wooded area." RCMP remained on scene for several hours conducting an investigation.