Bikini–clad man showers with girls at B.C. pool — uproar ensues

A mother in British Columbia, was told to be "more inclusive" after reporting that a man in a sparkling pink children's bikini — adorned with frills and princess tiaras had tried to shower with her young daughter at a local recreation centre, reported Reduxx and The Times of India.Angie Tyrrell, of Saanich, told Reduxx about the incident that happened in July at Commonwealth Place, a recreation centre. "Tyrrell recounts she had brought her daughter, who was 10 at the time, and her daughter’s friend, who was 11, for a playdate at the pool, where she watched them from the sidelines. After the girls were done, Tyrrell waited for them in the bathroom area of the female changing room," wrote Reduxx."But what should have been a peaceful end to a fun–filled day quickly turned to panic after the young girls ran out of the shower room. Approaching Tyrrell, the two whispered, 'There was a man in the shower with us.' Terrified, Tyrrell instructed the girls to get changed out of their bathing suits inside of the nearby toilet stalls so that the man would not see them undress." B.C. opposition leader John Rustad called out the incident on X in support of world–renowned British author and philanthropist J.K. Rowling, who also Tweeted about the B.C. incident."In British Columbia, grown men should not be allowed to shower with 10 year old girls in the change room of a local public pool," wrote Rustad on X."This should not be a controversial statement — frankly, it’s unsettling that people are defending this creepy behaviour." Rowling, a feminist, has been called out by U.K.'s political establishment for her supposed anti–transgender discrimination. Critics have called for her arrest under U.K.'s hate speech laws for "offensive" views and social media posts regarding what some say is the phenomenon of men subverting womanhood via the transgender movement."We live in this world, where women who actually consider themselves super–progressive will tell the mother of a fifteen–year–old girl she shouldn't be looking at a stranger's di_k in the women's changing rooms," said Rowling of the B.C. incident on X."Quite something to watch people who were keen to hitch their wagons to the Me Too movement a few years ago defend this kind of thing, isn't it?" she added. "Then: 'Male sexual predation is far more widespread than society admits!' Now: 'Of course strange men should be able to shower with little girls,'" wrote Rowling.