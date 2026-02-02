Bill Blair to resign Commons seat, head to London as High Commissioner

Bill Blair is expected to resign his seat in the House of Commons later Monday, according to Postmedia.Staff at Canada’s High Commission in London have been informed that Blair will be arriving shortly to take up the role of High Commissioner. The federal government has not yet issued a formal public announcement confirming the move.Blair, a Liberal MP and former cabinet minister, has represented a Toronto-area riding and previously served in several senior public safety and defence-related roles within government.The current High Commissioner, Ralph Goodale, is expected to return to Regina. Goodale is scheduled to attend a fundraising event on Feb. 21, signalling the end of his diplomatic posting in the United Kingdom.Goodale, a long-time Liberal figure, previously served as a federal cabinet minister and later as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom following his departure from elected office.If confirmed, Blair’s resignation will trigger a vacancy in the House of Commons and represents another notable personnel shift within senior Liberal ranks. The Prime Minister’s Office has not commented on the timing of Blair’s resignation or the formal appointment process for the London post.