New federal gun controls “may reduce the number of firearms some hunters use,” admits a federal briefing note to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino. It claimed hunters will have to find alternatives.
“We recognize the proposed changes may reduce the number of firearms some hunters use today,” said the note Comprehensive Prohibition Of Assault Style Firearms. “However, over 19,000 non-restricted semi automatic rifles and shotguns would remain available for Canadians to use. Our government will continue to work to find the right balance for this bill.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, Bill C-21 An Act To Amend Certain Acts introduced in the House of Commons last May 30 proposes to codify a federal ban on new sales of licensed handguns in Canada. Cabinet last November 24 introduced amendments to ban use of any “firearm that is a rifle or shotgun that is capable of discharging centre fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner.”
“We are not targeting hunters and those who use firearms to sustain themselves or their families,” said the briefing note. “We are targeting firearms with sustained rapid-fire capability that can inflict significant harm to Canadians.”
The note by public safety department staff is dated December 13, one day after the Commons public safety committee blocked passage of Bill C-21 pending public hearings this spring. “I do think it’s offensive,” Conservative MP Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St. Paul, MB) told the committee. The proposed amendments were so broad they would ban lever action rifles, she said.
“We’re talking classic wood stock hunting rifles that are being used that will be banned by this,” said Dancho. “That’s really the problem we’re coming down to. I don’t necessarily see a path forward.”
Opposition New Democrat and Bloc Québécois MPs joined Conservatives in slowing passage of the bill. “We are not going to clean up the mess the Liberals have made of this bill,” New Democrat MP Taylor Bachrach (Skeena-Bulkley Valley, BC) earlier told the Commons.
“People feel hoodwinked by these last-minute amendments,” aid Bachrach. “This was meant to be a bill about limiting handguns and protecting victims of domestic violence but now the Liberals are going after the tools that my neighbours use for hunting, predator control and back country safety.”
Opposition members proposed the public safety committee conduct at least eight public hearings on the bill including sessions in “rural, northern and indigenous communities to hear from impacted individuals.” No funding for committee travel can be approved until the start of the new fiscal year on April 1.
“We are out of time,” Liberal MP Ron McKinnon (Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, BC), chair of the committee, earlier told MPs. “As a practical matter we probably can’t travel until at least April,” he said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(8) comments
Perhaps the government could purchase these '19000' non restricted semi auto rifles to trade for the ones they want to steal from us. When a liberal politician opens his/her mouth, he/she is lying.
It's time to remove the lot of them.
A government who wants and is trying to take your guns away is a government who is planning to do something bad enough to you that you will try defend yourself with those so called guns!
What about target shooting? What about how they are trying to destroy the sport that I love? I can't say how I really feel about this because WS won't let me.
The Bill has nothing to do with safety, and everything to do with disarming a population. When they take those guns, more will follow. Then they will take your home. Because they can, and they have already set precedent that they can take your personal property. Remember, Canadians do not have the right to own their own homes. The US does, but not Canada. This is something we need to hit our MP's and MLA's up about. Property rights. Liberals will use all the legal tools they have to take our rights, and the only way to alter that is create better legislation.
[thumbdown]This Bill has little to do with actual safety but more to do with Justin shoring up his support in eastern urban areas with an ignorant public who have had very little to do with civil gun ownership...as well it provides a convenient axis of attack on lawful gun owners who are mainly Conservative and must be punished. Big Marco should start acting like a Minister for all Canadians and not just the GTA by withdrawing this rubbish legislation...
Perhaps Menedicino is worried that farmers might try to protect their property and livelihood fro ecco police from the "Environmental Control Directorate"
Trudeau’s government has big plans to enforce its environmental regulations as the ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is creating a new facility with interrogation rooms, biological labs, controlled quiet rooms, intelligence facilities, media relations offices, and a firearms armoury.
The new facility, first reported by The Counter Signal, is to be located in Winnipeg and provides a glimpse into “climate enforcement” within Canada in the future.
On the job board Indeed, the ECCC is recruiting Climate “Pollution” Officers for a new unit called the “Environmental Enforcement Directorate.”
Should be able to get any type of firearm one desires after the confiscation the black market on guns is gonna be a free for all. Thanks for making the streets more dangerous mendincino your a complete fool. Will the rcmp be selling the confiscated guns out the back door like they have been doing for years. Every gun that gets confiscated should be sabotage so when they do sell them out the back door people start getting injured
There has been some talk of a portable machine to bend the gun barrels, as they gov't know how corrupt the RCMP have become. After all, it was the government that corrupted them.
