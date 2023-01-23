Marco Mendicino

 Courtesy CBC

New federal gun controls “may reduce the number of firearms some hunters use,” admits a federal briefing note to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino. It claimed hunters will have to find alternatives.

“We recognize the proposed changes may reduce the number of firearms some hunters use today,” said the note Comprehensive Prohibition Of Assault Style Firearms. “However, over 19,000 non-restricted semi automatic rifles and shotguns would remain available for Canadians to use. Our government will continue to work to find the right balance for this bill.”

(8) comments

eldon628
eldon628

Perhaps the government could purchase these '19000' non restricted semi auto rifles to trade for the ones they want to steal from us. When a liberal politician opens his/her mouth, he/she is lying.

It's time to remove the lot of them.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

A government who wants and is trying to take your guns away is a government who is planning to do something bad enough to you that you will try defend yourself with those so called guns!

dave_656
dave_656

What about target shooting? What about how they are trying to destroy the sport that I love? I can't say how I really feel about this because WS won't let me.

PersonOne
PersonOne

The Bill has nothing to do with safety, and everything to do with disarming a population. When they take those guns, more will follow. Then they will take your home. Because they can, and they have already set precedent that they can take your personal property. Remember, Canadians do not have the right to own their own homes. The US does, but not Canada. This is something we need to hit our MP's and MLA's up about. Property rights. Liberals will use all the legal tools they have to take our rights, and the only way to alter that is create better legislation.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

[thumbdown]This Bill has little to do with actual safety but more to do with Justin shoring up his support in eastern urban areas with an ignorant public who have had very little to do with civil gun ownership...as well it provides a convenient axis of attack on lawful gun owners who are mainly Conservative and must be punished. Big Marco should start acting like a Minister for all Canadians and not just the GTA by withdrawing this rubbish legislation...

Footloose
Footloose

Perhaps Menedicino is worried that farmers might try to protect their property and livelihood fro ecco police from the "Environmental Control Directorate"

Trudeau’s government has big plans to enforce its environmental regulations as the ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is creating a new facility with interrogation rooms, biological labs, controlled quiet rooms, intelligence facilities, media relations offices, and a firearms armoury.

The new facility, first reported by The Counter Signal, is to be located in Winnipeg and provides a glimpse into “climate enforcement” within Canada in the future.

On the job board Indeed, the ECCC is recruiting Climate “Pollution” Officers for a new unit called the “Environmental Enforcement Directorate.”

guest714
guest714

Should be able to get any type of firearm one desires after the confiscation the black market on guns is gonna be a free for all. Thanks for making the streets more dangerous mendincino your a complete fool. Will the rcmp be selling the confiscated guns out the back door like they have been doing for years. Every gun that gets confiscated should be sabotage so when they do sell them out the back door people start getting injured

ghess
ghess

There has been some talk of a portable machine to bend the gun barrels, as they gov't know how corrupt the RCMP have become. After all, it was the government that corrupted them.

