News

Bill C-9 to protect indigenous sacred sites including unmarked graves under new hate crime law

Sean Fraser
Sean FraserScreenshot courtesy of CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation
Attorney General Sean Fraser
Bill C-9
Indian Residential School denialism

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news