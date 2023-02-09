The House of Commons yesterday by a vote of 176 to 142 gave Second Reading to a bill critics called a bid to whitewash federal mismanagement of the pandemic.
The private bill sponsored by Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Beaches-East York, ON) proposed cabinet appoint a committee to review itself, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“I am certainly open to amending the legislation based on the details, but surely we should not kill a bill at Second Reading that has merit in principle,” Erskine-Smith said in debate. Bill C-293 An Act Respecting Pandemic Prevention would permit the health minister to “establish an advisory committee” to conduct a two-year review of COVID-19 management.
Critics called the bill a poor substitute for an open, public judicial inquiry.
“As a G7 nation, we owe it to our citizens,” said Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau (Laurentides-Labelle, Que.).
“A national independent public inquiry is the only way forward and that is why we will vote against the bill.”
New Democrat MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway, BC) said cabinet “cannot investigate itself” and suggested an independent probe should be done under the Inquiries Act.
“The Liberals would love to do a whitewash,” Davies said in an earlier interview.
“They brushed this off and dodged accountability in real time from the start of the pandemic with a pledge it would all come later,” said Davies. “Now that we’re in year three and it’s later, they are stonewalling.”
The auditor general in a 2021 report Pandemic Preparedness said cabinet was “not adequately prepared” despite repeated warnings. A more critical internal audit Lessons Learned From The Public Health Agency Of Canada’s COVID-19 Response faulted managers for “confusion,” “limited public health expertise” and “no clear understanding” of how to compile critical data.
The Canadian Nurses Association, Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, Canadian Public Health Association and Canadian Medical Association all publicly criticized pandemic management.
“We were caught flat-footed,” Dr. Sandy Buchman, then-president of the Medical Association, testified at 2020 hearings of the House of Commons Health committee.
“I don’t think we were adequately prepared.”
Conservative MP Ted Falk (Provencher, MB) said asking cabinet to review its work was “like having the fox guard the henhouse.” Ministers “all have a very vested interest in the outcome,” Falk earlier told the House of Commons in second reading debate on Bill C-293.
“Who got rich while Canadians suffered?” asked Falk.
“Canadians will never get the answers they deserve if the ministers who perpetuated or promoted many of the failures, abuses and violations of Charter rights that we have seen over the past two years are the same ones tasked with reviewing their own government’s response,” said Falk.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
Sure, let’s pay millions for the Liberals to appoint their friends to say in the end, ya mistakes were made but it was not anyone’s fault. In Alberta, our top Doctor, Dr Hinshaw, was asked under oath who did she consult with before she decided to lock down 4.5 million people, cause 100’s of extra Suicids, bankrupt 1000’s of businesses, and take away the rights of the people. Her answers was, just the people in her Dept. What! How Arrogant. Or should I say Corrupted. Ya…. as they keep
Trying to cover up their crimes, even the hard core Anti Vaxx haters are going to wake up.
They want to bury their Incompetence . . . the Fake PCR Tests, the Useless Lockdowns & Mask wearing . . . . and most of all the carnage from the Killer VAX that did not prevent you from Catching or Transmitting Covid . . .
Canada killed almost 5 Xs more people per Million than did Sweden . . . what did the Swedes do that made them so successful? NOTHING . . .
No Swedish children missed a day of school, no businesses closed . . . life went on as normal. What the Swedes did do was PROTECT the Seniors & those with Health Issues from the virus.
The average age of the deceased in Canada is well into the 70s . . . yet many Govts in Canada are still pushing the useless VAX on children and the under 60 population. This has been banned in several countries today.
I wouldn't expect anything else from the weasels in charge.
They wonder why people have had enough of Canada.
A look into the future will see a lot of these incompetents getting jail sentences for their ignorance and stupidity. We had an Alberta organization all set up with a plan for handling any health emergencies but the politicians booted them out and proceeded using a lot of civil servants hired by communist \ socialists under a previous NDP government. Kenney should have fired the whole lot of them.
The current government is incompetent or hiding some bad things they don’t want found out. There is no other reason. If they had real proof they aren’t the ones harming citizens then we would’ve seen it by now.
Beyond a doubt the most inept, corrupt, traitorous government this country has ever seen.
Not just our government but our system is broken. We need a Rebublic with a constitution for the people.
