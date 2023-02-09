Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

The House of Commons yesterday by a vote of 176 to 142 gave Second Reading to a bill critics called a bid to whitewash federal mismanagement of the pandemic.

The private bill sponsored by Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Beaches-East York, ON) proposed cabinet appoint a committee to review itself, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Sure, let’s pay millions for the Liberals to appoint their friends to say in the end, ya mistakes were made but it was not anyone’s fault. In Alberta, our top Doctor, Dr Hinshaw, was asked under oath who did she consult with before she decided to lock down 4.5 million people, cause 100’s of extra Suicids, bankrupt 1000’s of businesses, and take away the rights of the people. Her answers was, just the people in her Dept. What! How Arrogant. Or should I say Corrupted. Ya…. as they keep

Trying to cover up their crimes, even the hard core Anti Vaxx haters are going to wake up.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

They want to bury their Incompetence . . . the Fake PCR Tests, the Useless Lockdowns & Mask wearing . . . . and most of all the carnage from the Killer VAX that did not prevent you from Catching or Transmitting Covid . . .

Canada killed almost 5 Xs more people per Million than did Sweden . . . what did the Swedes do that made them so successful? NOTHING . . .

No Swedish children missed a day of school, no businesses closed . . . life went on as normal. What the Swedes did do was PROTECT the Seniors & those with Health Issues from the virus.

The average age of the deceased in Canada is well into the 70s . . . yet many Govts in Canada are still pushing the useless VAX on children and the under 60 population. This has been banned in several countries today.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

I wouldn't expect anything else from the weasels in charge.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

They wonder why people have had enough of Canada.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

A look into the future will see a lot of these incompetents getting jail sentences for their ignorance and stupidity. We had an Alberta organization all set up with a plan for handling any health emergencies but the politicians booted them out and proceeded using a lot of civil servants hired by communist \ socialists under a previous NDP government. Kenney should have fired the whole lot of them.

Report Add Reply
paige.k
paige.k

The current government is incompetent or hiding some bad things they don’t want found out. There is no other reason. If they had real proof they aren’t the ones harming citizens then we would’ve seen it by now.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Beyond a doubt the most inept, corrupt, traitorous government this country has ever seen.

Not just our government but our system is broken. We need a Rebublic with a constitution for the people.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.