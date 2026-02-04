News

Bill Gate's denies accusations made in Epstein files; says he was 'foolish' to associate with him

Gates gives interview with Australian 9News site, denies 'Russian girls' rumours, says he only associated with Epstein to raise money for his charities
Bill Gates alongside Jeffery Epstein
Bill Gates alongside Jeffery EpsteinDOJ
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bill Gates
Jeffrey Epsetin files
Bill gates affair

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news