Bill Gates finally admits to Russian affair, but says he never saw anything 'illicit'

Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates has admitted that he had cheated on his now ex-wife on two separate occasions with Russian women, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal.Gates, who has been under fire for his relationship with former child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein reportedly admitted his infidelity to employees at his charity but denied any knowledge or involvement in Epstein's "illicit" behaviour.During a 'town hall' with charity employees, Gates reportedly "took responsibility for his actions" and apologized to staff for his behaviour.Gates had previously denied the accusations of infidelity but has now come clean to clarify that although he had had an affair, the women he slept with were not provided or trafficked by Epstein.The Microsoft founder reportedly told employees that the affairs he had were with a Russian bridge player and a Russian nuclear physicist, not Russian sex workers like Epstein had apparently alluded to.He said that Epstein had found out about the affairs after they happened and attempted to blackmail and threaten him over them..Gates also said that although he had met with the disgraced financier multiple times, he "never stayed overnight," saw anything "illicit," or went to Epstein's infamous island.The billionaire also admitted that his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, was suspicious over his relationship with Epstein, saying of his ex-wife, "To give her credit, she was always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing."French Gates has talked in the past about how her ex-husband's relationship with Epstein was one of the leading factors in their divorce, saying that she had always thought Gates' association with him was "abhorrent."Gates, who paid his ex-wife a reported $12.5 billion in their divorce settlement, says his relationship with Epstein lasted from 2011 to 2014..Epstein was convicted in 2008 for the solicitation of a minor for prostitution, with Gates saying he was aware of some "18-month thing" that limited Epstein's travel but did not look into the situation any further. He also addressed photos of him released by the DOJ that show him standing with women whose faces are redacted, saying that Epstein had asked him to take pictures with these women whom he called his assistants.The billionaire said that he only continued his relationship with the sex trafficker as Epstein had told him he had links to other billionaires who would be willing to donate to Gates' charities.Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing by Epstein victims, and he maintains that the further release of files will only serve to exonerate him.