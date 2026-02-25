News

Bill Gates finally admits to Russian affair, but says he never saw anything 'illicit'

Gates admits to cheating on ex-wife with Russian women but claims the affair happened separate from Epstein, also denies any knowledge or involvement of Epstein's sex trafficking
Bill Gate with one of Epstein's 'assistants'
Bill Gate with one of Epstein's 'assistants'US Department of Justice
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bill Gates
Jeffrey Epstein
Melinda Gates
Jeffrey Epsetin files
Bill gates affair

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news