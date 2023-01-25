Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates warned Australians to be prepared for the next pandemic, which he said could happen because of a man-made virus.

The billionaire encouraged political leaders to forget about their differences and work together to prepare a global response.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I think by definition a psychopath doesn't have a clue about reality.

northrungrader
northrungrader

A certain university lab in Boston comes to mind, does Bill have ties there? How many African countries are he and his wife banned from entering? Questions worth asking.

PersonOne
PersonOne

We need to warn Australia about Bill Gates

Big104
Big104

10 Trillion went into whose pockets?? UN, WEF, WHO, FDA, CDC, BigPharma, & Elites to name a few!! We are witnessing the greatest transfer of wealth in history!

Kings & peasants is the global goal!

guest50
guest50

Put lipstick on a pig, it's still a pig.

Invest billions in faux pharmaceuticals in anticipation of a pandemic, you're a drug peddler.

Scream loudly about a new pandemic after you've made mega-bucks on the first faux-pandemic, you're a war criminal who needs to be incarcerated.

