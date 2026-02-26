Bill tabled to abolish BC's Human Rights Tribunal after school trustee fined $750k for 'injury to feelings'

Independent BC MLA Tara Armstrong's private member's bill calling for the abolition of the province’s Human Rights Tribunal was defeated at first reading on Thursday.Moments later, she faced calls to resign over her comments linking the recent Tumbler Ridge school shooting to radical gender ideology..Armstrong's "Human Rights Code Repeal Act" was introduced in direct response to the tribunal’s Feb. 18 ruling in Chilliwack Teachers’ Association v. Neufeld (No. 10), 2026 BCHRT 49.That decision found former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld violated the BC Human Rights Code through a five-year public campaign against SOGI 123 inclusive-education resources. .Former BC school trustee ordered to pay LGBTQ educators $750k for 'injury to dignity, feelings, and self-respect'."Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of democracy,” Armstrong said while introducing the bill. The legislation was defeated at first reading, drawing loud applause from most NDP members.Minutes later she posted again on X: "The Human Rights Tribunal exists to silence conservative speech by labeling any opposition to the Left as 'hateful.' They fined Barry Neufeld $750,000 for believing men can't become women.".During Question Period, Armstrong denounced Premier David Eby’s comments on the Tumbler Ridge school shooting tragedy earlier this month.NDP MLA and Education and Child Care Minister Lisa Beare called her remarks "appalling," "dangerous" and "unacceptable," and demanded Armstrong resign."MLAs are supposed to represent every single person in their community," she said. "This member is clearly unable to do that and she should resign."Armstrong responded by accusing her of doing "what the NDP does.""Every time they cause a disaster they try to attack the people holding them accountable," she said. "I will not be manipulated; I will not be silenced."."This week the premier attempted to blame the Tumbler Ridge horrific tragedy on Open AI," she continued, directing her attention to Eby. "AI didn't immerse a twelve-year-old in radical gender ideology in the classroom, he did.".The legislature erupted, yet again, when Premier Eby stood up in the legislature to scold Armstrong — along with all opposition members who voted in favour of her motion — before proclaiming that "human rights are not up for debate."Neufeld was ordered to cease similar statements, pay one teacher for related expenses and award $750,000 to the class of Chilliwack Teachers’ Association members who identify as LGBTQ for injury to dignity, feelings and self-respect. He has confirmed plans to seek judicial review in B.C. Supreme Court.Armstrong, who represents Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, branded the tribunal a "kangaroo court" and an “assault on free speech” in the legislature.