Bill targets corporate tax dodgers with public naming scheme

Large corporations that rack up millions in unpaid taxes could soon be publicly identified under a private member’s bill that cleared Second Reading in the Commons, as MPs clashed over secrecy at the Canada Revenue Agency and fairness for ordinary taxpayers.Blacklock's Reporter says Conservative MP Adam Chambers told Parliament it was unacceptable that federal tax officials aggressively pursue individuals and small businesses for modest sums while quietly negotiating away massive corporate debts behind closed doors. He said Canadians face interest charges the moment they miss even small payments, yet well-connected firms can see millions — even hundreds of millions — waived without public scrutiny.Chambers’ Bill C-230 would amend the Financial Administration Act to require the Treasury Board to create an online, searchable database listing corporations with tax debts of $1 million or more, regardless of whether those debts were waived, written off or forgiven in whole or in part.The bill passed Second Reading on a voice vote and now heads to the Commons finance committee for further study. During debate, Liberal MP Doug Eyolfson cautioned that publicly naming companies could raise privacy and commercial sensitivity issues. He warned that disclosing details of tax forgiveness might unfairly damage corporate reputations or expose competitive weaknesses..Conservatives rejected those concerns, arguing transparency is long overdue. MP Brad Vis said the bill is rooted in basic tax fairness, noting that when small businesses fall behind, penalties and enforcement are swift and visible. What remains hidden, he said, is how Ottawa handles enormous corporate tax debts.Vis argued fairness means ensuring everyone plays by the same rules, not granting preferential treatment to large companies with the resources to negotiate secret settlements.The debate comes as federal tax write-offs continue to climb. In a 2024 inquiry tabled in the Commons, the Canada Revenue Agency reported tax write-offs jumped 55% year over year to more than $4.3 billion. The agency said debts are written off only after all reasonable collection efforts are exhausted or when they become legally unenforceable.Supporters of the bill say sunlight is the missing ingredient, insisting Canadians deserve to know which corporations benefit when Ottawa decides unpaid taxes are no longer worth collecting.