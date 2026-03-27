News

Bill would ban bitcoin in political campaigns to block foreign influence

Thanks to President Trump, Bitcoin takes its place with gold and oil, as a strategic reserve
Thanks to President Trump, Bitcoin takes its place with gold and oil, as a strategic reserveWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Bitcoin
Bill Morneau
Steven Mackinnon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news