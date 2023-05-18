First Nations house

A First Nations house 

 Courtesy CBC

The Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux reported that the federal government spent billions more on indigenous affairs. However, the actual improvement in services did not match the significant increase in spending.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created two separate departments for indigenous affairs, which caused the expenses to more than double, as reported in the Public Accounts.

(5) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We all know the issues with indigenous affairs, and the people living in the reserves also know what needs to be done, but nobody with any power to change it has the political will to do anything. First Nations are the protected class, the leaders are left alone to do as they please, and the very people they are supported to represent are left to fend for themselves, this is no different that the off reserve system of government we have, when an appointed member representing the crown is paid more than 6 times the average yearly income and is supplied with lavish food, clothing tracer and housing by the taxpayer, why would they demand change? While our voices a silenced, just as the average indigenous person is silenced in their reserve. The pittance they receive is constantly threatened if they do not comply, just as we are in the rest of the country. So until we stop allowing ourselves to be divided into groups, and conquered, nothing will change.

Report
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Russel Means, a Lakota Sieux and a founding member of the American Indian Movement said once “if you want to see socialism at work, look no further than an Indian reservation”. Pretty hard to argue with that.

Report
Joco57
Joco57

This doesn't surprises me, the Lieberals/NDC always say its "for the people" but always turns out to be a waste of money, helps no one but the government

Report
PersonOne
PersonOne

From what I have been told, directly from indigenous people, those in control of the internal tribal government decide how things get spent, and that they are often not transparent or fair in how they use the dollars.

Hmmmm seems humans are the same regardless of ethnic origin. Power corrupts.

Report
Nunyah
Nunyah

The majority of incoming Federal cash goes to the Chief, his immediate family and close friends rarely to the other band members. Defund the Indigenous fiasco..

Report

