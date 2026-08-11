Billy wouldn't budge — grumpy goat refuses to leave Bragg Creek deck for two days

This ornery goat wasn't going anywhere.Fish and wildlife officers were called to an aggressive mountain goat on an acreage near Bragg Creek recently."The goat refused to leave the owners’ deck for two days, causing the owners to contact Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services. The officers arrived at the property, assessed the situation, tranquilized the goat and safely relocated it back into the mountains," FWES said in a facebook post."Occurrences like these likely happen only once in a Fish and Wildlife officer’s career and remind us how privileged we are to work in our field."