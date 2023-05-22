Lesley Mumford

Lesley Mumford

 Courtesy Instagram

Wesley Mumford, who in 2017 began undergoing medical treatments to appear as female and now goes by the name Lesley Mumford, cycled last week in the 40 to 49 age bracket of the women's Desert Gravel Co2Ut, a 100-mile gravel race along the desert mountains of Colorado near the Utah border last week, and won

And won by a large margin, finishing 17 minutes ahead of second place competitor Lindsey Kriete and by more than half an hour ahead of Michelle Van Sickle.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The 2nd and 3rd place finishers (who are rightfully 1st and 2nd) are the heroes of this story. They are at the forefront of the push-back against this ridiculous woke movement that imagines the only difference between men and women is genitalia and pronouns. Once enough people do that, these unfortunate, confused, and mentally disturbed people will crawl back into their hidey-holes and leave normal society alone.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Doesn't matter what body parts he had surgically removed or added.

If his sex-based chromosomes are XY, he is a man.

Congratulations to the female cyclists who refused participate in this person's sex-based fantasies, fetishes or proclivities.

Everyone needs to stand up and just say NO!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

This is a case of Very Toxic Masculinity . . .

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

No confusion this happened in the US. It takes too many brain cells to come up with the rocket science idea to have a third class.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

You might say he's dkless just like Trudeau then.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.