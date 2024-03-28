Biological male Windsor police officer strip searches female suspects, uses female change rooms

Biological male Windsor police officer, 'Jane' Roehler, who identifies as female, is reportedly allowed to strip search female suspects and use women’s change rooms. Normally only female cops conduct strip searches of other females, while male cops search males. Roehler, who is 6 ft. 5-ins. and 250 lbs, allegedly has breast implants but has not had bottom surgery. He reportedly is still “straight” (attracted to women). He frequently uses the bathroom, changes, and showers in the women’s room.David Menzies of Rebel News travelled to Windsor to investigate after receiving a tip — and found WPS is going to extreme lengths to make special accommodations for the male-to-female trans cop. Female police officers have expressed through anonymous interviews out of fear of discipline or dismissal, that having a biological man in the women’s change room is problematic at best and dangerous at worst. .Reportedly. Employment and Labour Relations Director and Legal Counsel for Windsor Police Service (WPS) Bryce Chandler threatened police officers with criminal charges should they speak out about Roehler.WPS officers said at least 90% of officers, both male and female, object to Roehler’s special accommodations and the other 10% are afraid to speak out. When Chandler was first hired in 2018, he “vowed to improve diversity among employees.” Shortly afterwards, the WPS invented a new position responsible for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and hired Yvonne Ouimet.Then in 2022, WPS released a 41-page document entitled, "WPS Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Strategic Plan,” which focuses on race, religion, sexual orientation and gender ideology. WPS as a whole, as well as individual officers, declined to respond to questions. “Our mission is to equip all our members with the education and skills to navigate difference with empathy and understanding. Ensuring that policies and procedures include an equitable and inclusive lens that mitigates for biases impacting service quality and effectiveness is a key priority to leadership and the purpose and mission of the WPS,” the police service’s updated mission statement reads. There is no mention of law enforcement in the statement.