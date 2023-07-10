Miss Netherlands contestant Rikkie Valerie Kolle said it was unreal to win the competition.
Miss Netherlands contestant Rikkie Valerie Kolle said it was unreal to win the competition.
“It was an educational and beautiful journey, my year can't be broken anymore,” said Kolle in a Sunday Instagram post.
“I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it.”
Kolle said she was making the transgender community proud and showing it can be done. While she is transgender and wants to share her story, she said she is “also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me.”
She thanked the jury and everyone from the Miss Netherlands team for their trust. She said she and her co-finalists put on a show, and she loves all of them.
Kolle said her family and friends gave her extra strength from the hall. For transgender people around the world, she said she wants “to be there for you and be the example that I missed as a little me.”
“On to many more adventures, let’s get @missuniverse ready,” she said.
British Columbia transgender activist Jessica Yaniv filed a human rights complaint against a girls' and women’s beauty pageant for not allowing her to participate in 2020.
“At the time, Canada Galaxy Pageants had a formal policy of accepting genetic females as contestants, but would still accept transgender females who had fully transitioned and no longer had male genitals,” said the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
When reminded about the policy, the JCCF said Yaniv filed a human rights complaint against Canada Galaxy Pageants with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, alleging discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression, and sex.
What has happened to feminism? The advocacy of women's rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes doesn't mean men can now take over women's sports and competitions. Well ladies you deserve all the shite you take.
Mr Dressup beats all the girls . . . so friggin insane . . . .
🤢🤮🤡
Sick and mentally ill, axe their D***s
Sterilization of males was once thought of as an abomination. Now, cancel culture neuters their voices, and the government castrates them...does anyone else not see this as simply wrong.
This is truly disturbing!!
How sickening
This is a war of hatred against real women
Disgusting
If he has a weiner or loped his weiner off, he's still a man.
He (Mr.), is not a she (Miss).
Time for parents to demand schools teach their kids biology and science, not feelings.
