Rikkie Kolle

It is the first time a transgender woman has been crowned in Miss Netherlands history.

 Courtesy Rikkie Valerie Kolle/Instagram

Miss Netherlands contestant Rikkie Valerie Kolle said it was unreal to win the competition. 

“It was an educational and beautiful journey, my year can't be broken anymore,” said Kolle in a Sunday Instagram post.  

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

What has happened to feminism? The advocacy of women's rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes doesn't mean men can now take over women's sports and competitions. Well ladies you deserve all the shite you take.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Mr Dressup beats all the girls . . . so friggin insane . . . .

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

🤢🤮🤡

Raz
Raz

Sick and mentally ill, axe their D***s

Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

Sterilization of males was once thought of as an abomination. Now, cancel culture neuters their voices, and the government castrates them...does anyone else not see this as simply wrong.

Big10-4
Big10-4

This is truly disturbing!!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

How sickening

This is a war of hatred against real women

Disgusting

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

If he has a weiner or loped his weiner off, he's still a man.

guest50
guest50

He (Mr.), is not a she (Miss).

Time for parents to demand schools teach their kids biology and science, not feelings.

