Biologist says the WHO is reaching for "jaw-dropping" powers

A former professor of evolutionary biology warned the pandemic was an example of what Big Pharma always does, and said a “dream team” was arising to oppose the WHO pandemic accord and a worldwide power grab.In an interview with Tucker Carlson on Twitter ("X"), Bret Weinstein said COVID-19 woke him up to the “game of Pharma” and “how elaborate its bag of tricks is.” This “intellectual property racket” is healthy when people are sick.“It owns molecules, compounds, it owns technologies. And what it's looking for is a disease to which these things plausibly apply. And its profits go up to the extent that the disease is widespread, to the extent that the disease is serious, to the extent that competing drugs are unsafe or ineffective, to the extent that the government will mandate a drug, to the extent that the medical establishment will declare it the standard of care,” Weinstein said.“Every day of the year Pharma is engaged in portraying the properties that it owns as more useful than they are safer than they are, and persuading the medical establishment, the journals, the society's hospitals, the government to direct people towards drugs they wouldn't otherwise be taking.”COVID-19 was business as usual, but on a grander scale, he suggested. Having gotten mRNA vaccines on the market, the industry can make subsequent vaccines by changing an antigen and shoehorn approval of the new vaccine on the permission given to the previous one.“But the technology itself has a terrible safety flaw that in my opinion, never would have gotten through even the most cursory safety tests. And that flaw is that there's no targeting of the lipid nanoparticles. So the nanoparticles will be taken up by any cell they encounter. And while that's not perfectly random, it will be haphazard around the body,” he said.“This transfection technology…tricks your cells into producing foreign antigens, which the immune system cannot help but recognize as an indicator of infection and it destroys the cells.”Such technology, Weinstein called “beyond wizardry” for its genius, but “dangerous” due to its “terrible downsides.”“We've certainly seen such a range of pathologies that have crippling effects on people's health that I shudder to think how many people have actually [suffered],” Weinstein said.“A lot of us, maybe call us normies have a hard time imagining the breathtaking evil that it would take to allow such a tragedy to unfold, or to cause it to unfold for profit.”Weinstein said this “great tragedy of history” continued as some children got boosters after any reason for doing so had gone. He speculated Big Pharma had gone from accepting drugs that save a certain number of people but kill others, to something worse.“They've gotten to the point that they are willing to cause a huge amount of death apparently, and even at the point that it's been revealed in public, they don't stop, which is another amazing fact. You would imagine that they would have been embarrassed into stopping this vaccination program at this point.”Weinstein was “troubled” that a “massive majority” didn’t acknowledge “the vaccination campaign was a mistake in the first place” but took heart that the majority narrative was not universally accepted either.“I think it truly surprised pharma and its partners in social media and government and nongovernmental organizations,” he said.“They thought that they owned enough of the media that they could sell us any narrative that they wished.”What concerns Weinstein now is the WHO pandemic accord under negotiation. He said the definition of public health emergency could be so broad that climate change could be used as a reason to invoke “jaw-dropping” powers.“Gene therapy technology is literally named in the set of things that the World Health Organization's going to reserve the right to mandate. Passports would be predicated on one having accepted these technologies,” he said.“It would have the ability to forbid the use of other medications. So this looks like they're preparing for a rerun, where they can just simply take ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine off the table. They also have reserved the ability to dictate how these measures are discussed.”Although WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a press conference to say the accord did not diminish national sovereignty, Weinstein doesn't believe him.“Those were clearly lies. And of course, his saying that into a camera is supposed to convince you, nobody could possibly lie so directly, so there must be some truth in what he's saying, which is, of course nonsense,” he said.“These folks are very comfortable with saying totally false things into a camera that doesn't cause them to think twice or sweat or anything.”Weinstein warned that a “frightening” “turnkey totalitarian planet” could be put in under the title “public health” just as “gene transfection technology” was introduced under the benign name “mRNA vaccine.” Meanwhile, the US government has inspired its own concerns.“The Department of Homeland Security actually issued a memo in which it defined three kinds of, I kid you not, terrorism: mis-, dis-, and malinformation. Misinformation are errors, disinformation are intentional errors, lies, and malinformation are things that are based in truth but cause you to distrust authority,” Weinstein explained.“Funny as that is, and as obviously Orwellian as that is, it's also terrifying. Terrorism is now a legal designation that causes all of your rights to evaporate.”Weinstein said the West had “collapsed” and left an “echo” of its former self.“Some powerful set of forces has decided that consent of the governed is too dangerous to tolerate, and that it has begun to unhook it,” he said.“It's being driven by people who actually do not know what kind of hell they are inviting. They are going to create a kind of chaos from which humanity may well not emerge.”Even so, Weinstein said “There are fates far worse than death,” and said he could neither look himself in the mirror, nor sleep at night if he didn’t say what needed to be said. He said if everyone awake was willing to risk dangers to themselves and their livelihoods to speak out, the Goliath of forces against them would be outnumbered.“Goliath made a terrible mistake and it made it most egregiously during COVID, which is, it took all of the competent courageous people and it shoved them out of the institutions where they were hanging out. And it created, in so doing, the Dream Team to fight some historic battle against a terrible evil.”What was needed now, Weinstein said, was a “new institution” that brought together journalists, scientists and doctors still willing to do their jobs.“We are living some crazy story in which things that are perfectly obvious still somehow have not lodged themselves in the official public record. And, I think that has a lot to do with, frankly, the depth of journalism,” he said.