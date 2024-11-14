‘BIOMETRIC DECLARATION’: Digital ID for Canadians driving into US by 2026

Canadians driving across the US border will be asked to undergo a “traveller modernization” process involving pre-submitting photos and license plate numbers to border authorities. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) program is scheduled to begin in 2026, says a federal report entitled Traveller Modernization, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. Similar electronic filing will be introduced for marine passengers in 2027 and air passengers in 2028, said the report.The traveller modernization plan is separate from the Agency’s $59.5 million ArriveCan program that ended in failed audits and an RCMP investigation..CBSA destroyed key ArriveCan emails amid fraud investigation\n\n.The program will see Canadians “provide their biographic, biometric declaration and other border-related information prior to arriving at the port of entry,” said the report.“Officers will be given smartphones to access the digital referrals and process them.”“Travellers will use a redesigned advance declaration mobile application to submit their digital photo, advance declaration and license plate information in advance of arrival,” wrote CBSA.The system was “expected to save time,” it said. No total cost was disclosed. Approximately 60 million people drive across the Canada-US land border each year.The report did not specify whether the program will be mandatory or what would be done with travellers who declined to register..Border services execs suddenly discover ‘deleted’ ArriveCan evidence.Cabinet at the height of pandemic controls in 2020 acknowledged it could not refuse entry to any returning Canadian for any reason.“Canadians arriving at points of entry as well as permanent residents and indigenous people have a legal, constitutional right of entry,” then-Public Safety Minister Blair told reporters at the time.Records show cabinet in 2019 approved Exit Information Regulations allowing the CBSA to compile data on cross-border travellers for reasons other than public safety.“Exit information will support ongoing investigations led by the Department of Employment and Canada Revenue Agency,” cabinet wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement at the time. The two federal divisions monitor compliance with the Income Tax Act, Employment Insurance regulations and Old Age Security requirements.“The Canada Border Services Agency lacks exit information on Canadian citizens,” said the 2019 notice.“Without this, the travel history information for travellers crossing Canada’s borders remains incomplete.”.Federal agency ‘working to establish’ digital ID without parliamentary approval .CBSA in a subsequent 2021 notice to contractors said it was opening an Office of Biometrics to gather and store electronic data on travellers. To date no parliamentary committee has investigated the program.Participants in 2021 federal focus groups expressed unease with the proposal.Asked, “To what extent do you feel comfortable with more personal information being collected by the Agency in order to facilitate a smoother border crossing?” 32% said they were uncomfortable with data collection, according to a pollsters’ report Canadian Views On CBSA And Border Management. Only 26% of people surveyed were “very comfortable” with the collection of more personal information..Canadian Bankers Association and WEF push for Canadian national digital ID