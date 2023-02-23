Birth
The incidence of suspected “birth tourism” in Canada is about 2,500 a year, says a Department of Immigration report. Researchers used new data in estimating the number of births by foreign mothers on short term visits to Canada, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The number of estimated deliveries by short term visitors, i.e. ‘residual’ deliveries, shows an increasing trend in recent years from around 800 annually in 2010 to around 2,500 in 2017,” said the report An Examination Of In-Hospital Deliveries. Figures were drawn by cross-referencing immigration records with hospital births by foreign mothers who paid out of pocket for medical care.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

