BIZNASTY BOOT F*****: Ex-NHL player accounts wild steakhouse brawl

Ex-NHL player turned TNT and Hockey Night in Canada sports commentator and podcaster Paul Bissonnette — "BizNasty" — got into a wild brawl in Arizona. In a video posted to X on Monday, Bissonnette, 39, said he is a regular at Houston's Restaurant in Scottsdale. He noticed a group of golfers allegedly harassing the manager. The harassment apparently got physical and Bissonnette stepped in. Chaos ensured.."They asked one guy to leave, and then one guy kept getting in the manager's face, put his hands on him, and that went on for about probably 30 to 45 seconds," said Bissonnett, an Ontario native."And you know, you could tell he was a little shocked and surprised and stunned. And you know, it's a family restaurant. I don't think there was anybody in there who could come help him out. So I went over.""I just grabbed the guy's arm that was on him. I said 'Sir, if you continue to harass and assault the staff, we're gonna have problems,'" said Bissonnett, who played for the Pittsburg Penguins and the Phoenix Coyotes."And then they just started chucking. It escalated extremely quickly. I think it was seven guys that I fought with throughout the course of the restaurant, all the way into the parking lot, over to CVS, got taken down a couple times. I got boot f***** in the head three times by the CVS, and luckily, I didn't get knocked out.""I did go to the hospital. So that's probably what everybody's reading about, just like bad dudes way too drunk, and I don't know what else they had in their system. I'm very angry."According to Associated Press six men were arrested by Scottsdale police.