Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustee Mike Ramsay said students in schools across Ontario are being taught racist concepts under the guise of diversity, inclusion, and equity. 

“I can share that a good number of parents legitimately fear their children are being taught that if they’re white, they’re racist, and if they don’t agree because they’re white, then they’re doubly racist,” said Ramsay at the Tuesday event hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN). 

It's a mystery
Radical race and gender theory is being taught in Alberta schools as well - there’s been more coverage of the Ontario system but it’s the same out West

