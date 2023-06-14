Black Lives Matter (BLM) YYC President Adora Nwofor has been hit with a hate crime charge for allegedly impeding access to a Catholic school.
The Calgary Heraldreported Tuesday Nwofor was charged with mischief on June 2 in connection with an incident on May 26 for allegedly wilfully obstructing and interfering with the use of a property for religious worship and educational purposes.
It is alleged she interfered with people’s use of St. Thomas Aquinas School for reasons of bias, prejudice, or hate based on race or ethnicity.
She has been a strong activist for abortion rights.
She led a rally at Olympic Plaza in protest of the Supreme Court of the United States’ anticipated overturning of Roe vs. Wade on May 15. The Supreme Court followed through on a leaked draft decision and overturned Roe vs. Wade.
At the rally, she expressed concerns the decision could affect abortion rights in Canada.
Nwofor appeared before a justice of the peace on June 2 and was released on non-cash bail with conditions she have no contact with staff at St. Thomas Aquinas.
She is barred from going within 100 metres of the school.
Her lawyer, Chad Haggerty, appeared on her behalf at the latest proceeding, and he declined to speak to media.
A BLM protest had been taking place daily outside a Calgary courthouse to raise awareness and demand the firing of police Calgary Police Service (CPS) Const. Alex Dunn in 2021.
Dunn threw Calgary resident Dalia Kafi to the ground face first in the CPS Arrest Processing Unit, leading to serious injuries requiring surgery. He was arresting Kafi for breaching her court-imposed curfew.
Inclusive Canada said it would work with BLM YYC and Black People United to “begin a prolonged direct action to put pressure on government officials to take action against Alex Dunn.”
(3) comments
When governments started separate rights programs for some folks half a century ago governments claimed the results would be greater harmony in society. Had enough greater harmony yet?
BLM is just a front for Marxist Leninists and is a danger to a democratic society. Don't cave with the charges, BLM needs to be stopped.
May the police have the fortitude to withstand the onslaught of vitriolic hate likely coming their way. The pressure will be immense.
