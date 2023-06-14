Adora Nwofor

Adora Nwofor 

 Courtesy Facebook

Black Lives Matter (BLM) YYC President Adora Nwofor has been hit with a hate crime charge for allegedly impeding access to a Catholic school. 

The Calgary Herald reported Tuesday Nwofor was charged with mischief on June 2 in connection with an incident on May 26 for allegedly wilfully obstructing and interfering with the use of a property for religious worship and educational purposes. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

When governments started separate rights programs for some folks half a century ago governments claimed the results would be greater harmony in society. Had enough greater harmony yet?

rianc
rianc

BLM is just a front for Marxist Leninists and is a danger to a democratic society. Don't cave with the charges, BLM needs to be stopped.

Mila
Mila

May the police have the fortitude to withstand the onslaught of vitriolic hate likely coming their way. The pressure will be immense.

