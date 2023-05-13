Billionaire Conrad Black said Donald Trump may have lost the last election illegitimately, but he's well-poised to win in 2024 and act decisively.
He made his comments in a speech in Winnipeg hosted by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
“There were 40 million harvested ballots where it was impossible to verify whether the ballots were in fact, the chosen decision of the person whose name was on the ballot. Most of them would have been genuine, but you don't know. And 50,000 flipped votes in Pennsylvania and any two of Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin, Donald would have won the Electoral College,” Black said.
“Donald has himself to blame for a lot of that. He warned about ballot harvesting, and he didn't do much about it preventively. He should have had legal people attacking as soon as they happened, the changes to the voting and vote counting rules that did not adhere to the requirement of the Constitution that such changes be taken by the state legislatures, and not by the governors or the state courts.”
Black called the legal attempt by Rudy Guiliani and Sidney Powell to dismiss the election as illegitimate based on a single ballot was a “trick-or-treat operation.” The dismissal of the case does not dismiss all questions of election legitimacy, Black said.
“Not all of his [Trump’s] handling of his complaints about that election have been either tactically or stylistically very impressive. But the fact is, he was probably, or at least quite possibly, cheated.”
The Trump running for 2024 is smarter than the one that took office in 2017, Black said.
“Trump is a much smarter man than he was then… In his early days as president every single day … there was some tweet or reference from him that his opponents could really ridicule him with… He was, for a man of his intelligence, inexplicably stupid in some of the things he said.”
The “Trump-haters” are “really starting to shake in their shoes,” according to Black. He rejects the idea just because Biden beat Trump before, he will do so again.
“First of all, it's not at all clear that he did. And in most of the swing states, in fact, all the swing states, the most egregious open doors for abuse of ballot harvesting have been [addressed with election rule changes]. You won’t get a funny vote.”
Black said Biden has had “the most unsuccessful presidency since before the Civil War,” highlighted by “millions and millions of illegal immigrants” and “skyrocketing crime rates.” Black says “high inflation, low economic growth … and a very, very wobbly foreign policy” will be tough to defend. Plus, the Democrats won’t have an excuse “to hide the candidate in the basement” who is in cognitive decline.
“Even in his prime, he was no genius, and he was always gaffe-ridden, and platitudinous and thoroughly unimpressive. I don’t want to be unkind. We all know and probably have in our families, elderly people who are losing it. I would never make fun of that, but they're not running for president!” Black said.
Black said Biden’s family problems aren’t taking the president down because “the American justice system is so horrifyingly corrupt in being able to succeed plastering over up to the election… If the administration changes, the next attorney general will take a rather different approach.”
If Trump gets another shot, he will make the most of it, Black said.
“I've known him a long time, but I'm not an intimate. But I know from what he said to me, if he returns to that great office, he will do so with much, much greater knowledge to have that executed than he had when he was originally elected.”
(2) comments
The dementia ridden criminal couldn’t draw more than a dozen people to his basement events and yet got 81 million votes!
It’s absolutely incredible how stupid people can be to believe this
Canada and the US have been taken over by ChiCom / WEF / Soros infected organized crime
Our governments are illegitimate criminal mafias
Joe Biden got 81,000,000 votes, lol.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.