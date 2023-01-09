Blackfalds RCMP, Crime Stoppers, and a victim’s family members have teamed up to create and post a photo of a hit and run suspect’s vehicle which will be plastered on billboards to promote awareness and encourage additional tips.
A billboard was put up on 51 Ave., south of 52 St. in Red Deer, on December 26, according to a Monday press release. The release said another billboard was erected on 55 Ave. West of 45 St. in Red Deer last Thursday.
The release went on to say a billboard is anticipated to be placed on Taylor Dr., south of 67 St. in Red Deer on Monday. It said RCMP continue to receive and follow up on tips from the community.
Blackfalds RCMP began investigating the hit and run collision which happened on the extension of 40 Avenue in the Gasoline Alley area after being called to the scene in July.
A female cyclist was hit by a sedan, and the driver fled the scene. The cyclist died of her injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 1999-2003 Mazda Protege, dark green in colour with a heavy black tint, aftermarket fog lights and exhaust, Chrome 5 spoke rims, no emblems, and a roof-mounted antenna.
Anyone with information regarding this hit and run or those responsible is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
