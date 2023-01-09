Suspect vehicle

Blackfalds RCMP on scene at serious hit and run collision. 

 Courtesy Blackfalds RCMP

Blackfalds RCMP, Crime Stoppers, and a victim’s family members have teamed up to create and post a photo of a hit and run suspect’s vehicle which will be plastered on billboards to promote awareness and encourage additional tips. 

A billboard was put up on 51 Ave., south of 52 St. in Red Deer, on December 26, according to a Monday press release. The release said another billboard was erected on 55 Ave. West of 45 St. in Red Deer last Thursday. 

