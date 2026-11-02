Blackfalds RCMP warn parents after needle discovered in Halloween candy

Blackfalds RCMP are urging parents to inspect their children's Halloween candy after a needle was discovered in treats collected during trick-or-treating in the central Alberta town.Police said the potentially dangerous object was discovered by parents who were checking their child's Halloween candy.The child had been trick-or-treating in the northeast section of Blackfalds, prompting police to issue a public warning.RCMP identified seven areas where the child had collected candy, including Cedar Square, Cedar Crescent, Crimson Court, Cambridge Close, Pioneer Way, Churchill Place and Coachman Way.Police are asking families who visited those neighbourhoods on Halloween to carefully examine their children's candy for signs of tampering or suspicious objects.The RCMP credited the parents' inspection with discovering the needle before the child consumed the candy.Police have not indicated whether the needle was deliberately placed in the candy or whether any suspects have been identified.No injuries were reported in the release.The discovery has prompted police to remind parents of the importance of inspecting Halloween treats before allowing children to eat them.Anyone who discovers suspicious candy or has information about the incident is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.