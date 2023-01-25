French resident Anthony Loffredo, who some times goes by the alias Black Alien, said he has been restricted from entering restaurants.
“If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the server says I can’t eat on the terrace,” said Loffredo in an interview with LAD Bible.
Loffredo removed his ears, nostrils, and a few fingers; sharpened his teeth and dyed them purple; and covered his body in extreme tattoos.
While some people alter the size of their figure and inject fillers into their face, Loffredo’s body modification is out of this world. He said he was miserable living in a body he felt he did not belong in, finding self-confidence from people telling him his appearance made them more secure with themselves.
He went on to say it is “a fight every day, because every day you find new people who don’t understand, who want to judge.”
“It’s life, not everyone understands everything,” he said.
“Like me, I don’t understand lots of things about lots of people.”
Loffredo said people should not judge others. He swore he is a normal guy with family and friends.
The challenges have not stalled his passion for body modifications, as he will be moving on with a leg amputation. He said this amputation is “really hard because I have a healthy leg, and an amputation is something big.”
Loffredo continued by saying he has been passionate about mutations and transformations from a young age. But it was not until he was in his 20s when he decided to pursue these body changes.
“I love getting into the shoes of a scary character,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
