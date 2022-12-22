Press gallery
Blacklock’s Reporter managing editor yesterday named the Parliamentary Press Gallery in an Ontario Superior Court lawsuit. It follows the December 2 eviction of Tom Korski from the National Press Building, which has never happened before in the history of the press gallery.

The lawsuit states the Gallery executive committed “breach of contract, breach of duty of good faith and breach of the duty of honest performance.” It seeks $224,000 in damages, costs and “a declaration that the defendant breached the Gallery constitution.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

MLC
MLC

From appearances, this is possibly one of the most concerning aspects of the Liberal/subNDP control over substantial portions of the media. It would appear that through direct subsidies, indirect funding through varied departments, eg: special interest groups promoting their issues through msm/legacy media ads. The federal funding/grants supporting them all come with 'guidelines'.

Canadian Press is owned by TORSTAR (Toronto Star, 20% Black Press, Metroland Media, etc - note recent changes in' ownership structure' of Torstar), Globe & Mail and Power Corp (Pansolo Holdings - Desmarais Family Residual Trust).

When considering the actions and potential political influence of Canadian Press et al, it may be reasonable to note a political perspective as well as corporate revenue interests amongst it's owners. It does raise a question: Do they all have PM Trudeau directly on 'speed dial/txt'? Must be immediately responded to?

Goose
Goose

Based.

