CALGARY — The CEO of BlackRock says his firm is shifting away from promoting “woke capitalism,” marking a shift away from the company’s earlier push for environmental and social activism in the corporate world.In a recent interview with Fox News, Larry Fink acknowledged the “woke” era may have gone too far and described society as cyclical, suggesting the pendulum is now swinging back against the woke agenda.“The pendulum moves all the time. In BlackRock’s case, we are responsible for managing money for everyone,” Fink said.“Do I believe the pendulum five years ago was too far? Yes.”BlackRock — the world’s largest asset manager with more than $12.5 trillion in assets — had previously positioned itself as a major driving force behind pushing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.Fink now says both he and the firm are more “pragmatic” in their approach.However, despite that shift, the European Conservative reports that BlackRock remains deeply embedded in global financial and policy circles, with Fink continuing to advise major institutions such as the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in Frankfurt..MAY: The cult of ‘no room for hate’ — how woke moralism colonized the West.BlackRock has also been involved in multiple international initiatives, including a 2023 agreement with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to help establish a Ukraine Development Fund aimed at supporting the country’s reconstruction following Russia’s invasion.When asked if he thought BlackRock had pushed some companies too far to the left of the political spectrum, Fink said “it was never our intention,” adding that the company’s primary responsibility is to allocate capital based on investor preferences, not to impose political or social objectives.“Our responsibility is making sure that if one investor wants to invest 100% in hydrocarbons in Texas, we are investing 100% [in them].”The CEO pointed to changes in global energy demand and the rise of artificial intelligence as being key reasons to diversify investment.“It can’t just be one way right now; it can’t just be hydrocarbons,” he said, citing how China is building “more nuclear than any other country in the world.”“They have the largest fields in the world, yet they’re the biggest importer of gas and oil,” he stated.BlackRock has already taken steps to reflect this diversification, including withdrawing from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative and increasing investments in conventional energy sectors.“I think society has moved into a better position of having more pragmatism,” Fink said.