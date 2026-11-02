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Blackstone leads US$3.1 billion deal for stake in Mitsubishi’s LNG Canada subsidiary

The GasLog Glasgow at LNG Canada’s facility in Kitimat, BC
The GasLog Glasgow at LNG Canada’s facility in Kitimat, BCLNG Canada
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Lng Canada
Kitimat
Lng
Mitsubishi
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Public Sector Pension Investment Board
Lng Facility
Kitimat Lng Project
Shell PLC
LNG exports
LNG industry
Blackstone
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System
Investment Management Corp. of Ontario