Privy Council President Bill Blair said he did not see a memo about Chinese spies because it was sent to the wrong office.
Previously, Blair said that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had intentionally kept information from him, but this was contradicted during House Affairs committee testimony on Wednesday.
“I am advised they sent it to another office with the intent that I would somehow get to see it,” Blair told reporters.
“The briefing note was sent to another deputy head, to another office, not my office, and I was never advised that the report existed or where it could be located.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Blair did not reveal the official who received the Chinese spies memo.
“Do you know if the memo was read?” asked a reporter.
“I have no idea,” replied Blair.
In May 2021, a memo was sent warning that Chinese agents “intended to target” two MPs, Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC), who have family members in Hong Kong.
However, neither MP was informed of the warning.
“The memo was not sent to my office at all,” said Blair.
“It was sent to a different office. And in all cases of foreign interference and national security, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service briefed me on those things. They did not brief me on that. They did not advise me that there was a memo. I didn’t get. I didn’t get an email. I didn’t get a message.”
During his testimony on June 1 at the House Affairs committee, Blair claimed that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had not provided him with the information.
“The director determined this was not information the minister needed to know, so I was never notified,” said Blair.
On Tuesday night, CSIS Director David Vigneault testified that Blair's claim was incorrect.
“The information was meant to be seen by the minister,” said Vigneault.
“That was the purpose.”
Blair blamed the contradictory stories on a simple misunderstanding.
“The information was never briefed to me by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service,” said Blair.
“So David Vigneault is lying?” asked a reporter.
“No,” replied Blair.
“Vigneault testified he produced the memo with the intent that I see it and I accept his word on that. Unfortunately, his intent did not actually take effect.”
“Is it not your responsibility as a cabinet minister who is in a well-paid position to read memos you’re given?” asked a reporter.
“I was not given that memo,” replied Blair.
“I was not briefed on it.”
“Nobody in your office was given that memo?” asked a reporter.
“No, they were not,” replied Blair.
“That memo was not sent to me,” said Blair.
“I did not receive it. The director, in all other cases, briefed me on national security intelligence issues and for whatever reason, did not brief me.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Can you just imagine how different our country would be if we reinstated the death penalty for any politician (or person in an influential position) gets caught in a lie.
Pathologically lying scum liberals
Every syllable coming from their mouths is a lie
Isn't it wonderful that Canada has accepted blatant incompetence as a valid excuse now? Makes it soooo much easier for the Liberals
If it isn't one excuse it's another.
The real question remains, is every single member of the Liberal Party of Canada as incompetent or corrupt as the ones in power and close to Trudeau? I had hopes for the one single MP who voted against the Emergency Act, but watching his actions in other commitees makes me think otherwise. Now does the corruption go down to the supporter and voter level, is 1/3 of Canadian voters really that corrupt?
If it’s Liberal and opens it’s mouth it’s lying.
These are the same guys that say they can change the weather if we give them enough money.
David Freiheit (Viva Frei), lawyer from Quebec now working for Rumble, posted an excellent demonstration on YT and Rumble involving Joel Harden NDP MPP in ON based on real events in politics last week, showing how one lie leads to another and another and another. I think a half decent lawyer can easily detect when a politician is getting caught up in a web of lies.
So it went to the wrong office. Which office? Surely Blair's name or office was included somewhere in the memo. Would you not think that that the "wrong" office would send it over to Blair or at least notify CSIS that it was mis-directed. Give us the name of the "wrong" office so we can include them in the long long list of incompetents.
Wait, I was wrong its just lies!
Can someone tell me, is this incompetence or gross incompetence?
So which is it, negligence or incompetence?
Dog ate my homework. What a shabby excuse for an MP.
"I didn't know about it", the new motto of the Liberal cabinet to try and deflect from their utter incompetence.
It is astonishing Singh continues to support this incompetent and corrupt fascist regime. Then again, maybe not.
Jagmeet is simply in it for Jagmeet. He is not a serious leader, or a good MP. Terrible choice for leader of NDP.... and Im sure they realize this now.
Another excuse Bill Blair can use is - my dog ate the CSIS message
HAH! I should have read all comments before I spouted off. We agree on this I see.
