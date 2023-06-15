Bill Blair
Courtesy of CBC

Privy Council President Bill Blair said he did not see a memo about Chinese spies because it was sent to the wrong office. 

CSIS Headquarters

Previously, Blair said that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had intentionally kept information from him, but this was contradicted during House Affairs committee testimony on Wednesday.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(18) comments

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Can you just imagine how different our country would be if we reinstated the death penalty for any politician (or person in an influential position) gets caught in a lie.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Pathologically lying scum liberals

Every syllable coming from their mouths is a lie

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

Isn't it wonderful that Canada has accepted blatant incompetence as a valid excuse now? Makes it soooo much easier for the Liberals

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

If it isn't one excuse it's another.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

The real question remains, is every single member of the Liberal Party of Canada as incompetent or corrupt as the ones in power and close to Trudeau? I had hopes for the one single MP who voted against the Emergency Act, but watching his actions in other commitees makes me think otherwise. Now does the corruption go down to the supporter and voter level, is 1/3 of Canadian voters really that corrupt?

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

If it’s Liberal and opens it’s mouth it’s lying.

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

These are the same guys that say they can change the weather if we give them enough money.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

David Freiheit (Viva Frei), lawyer from Quebec now working for Rumble, posted an excellent demonstration on YT and Rumble involving Joel Harden NDP MPP in ON based on real events in politics last week, showing how one lie leads to another and another and another. I think a half decent lawyer can easily detect when a politician is getting caught up in a web of lies.

Report Add Reply
loga
loga

So it went to the wrong office. Which office? Surely Blair's name or office was included somewhere in the memo. Would you not think that that the "wrong" office would send it over to Blair or at least notify CSIS that it was mis-directed. Give us the name of the "wrong" office so we can include them in the long long list of incompetents.

Report Add Reply
guest326
guest326

Wait, I was wrong its just lies!

Report Add Reply
guest326
guest326

Can someone tell me, is this incompetence or gross incompetence?

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

So which is it, negligence or incompetence?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Dog ate my homework. What a shabby excuse for an MP.

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

"I didn't know about it", the new motto of the Liberal cabinet to try and deflect from their utter incompetence.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

It is astonishing Singh continues to support this incompetent and corrupt fascist regime. Then again, maybe not.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Jagmeet is simply in it for Jagmeet. He is not a serious leader, or a good MP. Terrible choice for leader of NDP.... and Im sure they realize this now.

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

Another excuse Bill Blair can use is - my dog ate the CSIS message

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

HAH! I should have read all comments before I spouted off. We agree on this I see.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.