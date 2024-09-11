Blanchet admits he doesn’t want Trudeau in office, offered coalition to advance Quebec interests

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday confirmed his intentions in the Bloc’s offer to partner with the Liberals after the NDPs dissolved the coalition. Blanchet said his caucus will press cabinet for passage of Quebec-favoured bills but had no interest in keeping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals in office any longer than necessary, per Blacklock’s Reporter.There is not much “left of the leadership of Mr. Trudeau,” Blanchet told reporters. “Let there be no ambiguity here. We are not here to artificially extend the mandate of a Liberal government nor to promote the election of a Conservative government. We are here to work in the interests of Quebecers.”“It is none of my business what the Liberals do or don’t do.”Blanchet’s remarks followed NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s formal September 5 rejection of a Supply And Confidence Agreement that was to keep Liberals in office until June 30, 2025.Blanchet said he would seek passage of measures like greater provincial controls on immigration and protection of dairy quotas. The Bloc also sought approval for Bill C-329 An Act To Amend The Old Age Security Act to raise pensions 10% and Bill C-367 An Act To Amend The Criminal Code that would repeal “belief in a religious text” as justification for hate speech.“Québecers need a strong voice to advance their priorities in Ottawa,” said Blanchet. “That’s our job.”Singh on Tuesday told reporters he too had specific demands of cabinet but did not elaborate. “We will be discussing our specific vision,” said Singh.“Our team and I are going to discuss that actually over the next couple of days, how we want to deal with different votes. We will let you know.”“What are your specific demands?” asked a reporter. “There is no new deal,” replied Singh.“Does the Bloc have more power than you?” asked a reporter. “We will see,” replied Singh.“I will be the leader taking us to the next election. I am running to be the next prime minister of this country.”The Liberal Party appeared finished, added Singh. “People are saying they’ve had enough,” he said. “They have had enough of this government. People will tell you they are so frustrated with Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. They are done with the Liberals.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.