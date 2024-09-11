News

Blanchet admits he doesn’t want Trudeau in office, offered coalition to advance Quebec interests

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François BlanchetWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservative Government
Criminal Code
Supply and Confidence Agreement
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
Blacklock’s Reporter
Bill C-367
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet
Québecers
Bill C-329

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news