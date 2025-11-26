Bloc leader says Carney government putting Alberta oil ahead of provinces

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet used a press conference on Wednesday to accuse Prime Minister Mark Carney of prioritizing oil and pipeline development, particularly benefiting Alberta, while shifting away from earlier federal climate commitments and promises of provincial respect. His comments came as Ottawa signals support for expanding west-to-coast pipeline capacity during ongoing national debate over economic recovery and trade instability.Blanchet argued that the Liberal government is now pursuing what he described as the most aggressive pro-oil agenda in Canadian history..He said billions in tax incentives and public financing are flowing toward oil production and infrastructure concentrated in Alberta’s energy sector.Federal officials have previously defended increased investment by stating that Canada must remain a reliable energy supplier during a long global transition period.The argument is broadly supported by industry groups in Alberta who maintain that insufficient pipeline capacity, rather than cost of production, remains the main barrier to competitiveness and global market access.The proposed expansion of a major pipeline through British Columbia was at the center of Blanchet’s remarks..He warned that if Ottawa decides to assert federal jurisdiction to advance the project without full provincial alignment, Quebec could later face similar treatment.Carney and cabinet ministers have stated on multiple occasions that cooperative federalism guides their approach, but they have also confirmed that federal authority could be used if a project is deemed in the national interest.The possibility of a firmer federal role represents a notable shift following years of project cancellations, court challenges and investment hesitation tied to Energy East, Northern Gateway and Keystone XL.Blanchet also questioned who ultimately benefits from these projects. He claimed that a majority of shareholders in major Canadian petroleum companies are foreign, predominantly American..Energy analysts frequently point out that foreign capital has played a long-standing role in sustaining large-scale development in Alberta, particularly during periods of commodity volatility. Supporters view that investment as essential to protecting employment and keeping projects viable.Climate policy was another central point of contention in the press conference. Blanchet said recent federal decisions signal a step back from electric vehicle adoption and climate targets, arguing that these shifts harm Quebec’s renewable-energy-driven economy.Federal officials have responded to similar criticism in recent months by insisting that emissions caps, carbon pricing and clean-technology investments remain active components of national policy, and that domestic resource development is preferable to relying on imported high-emission oil.There has not yet been a formal response from the Alberta government to the remarks. Past statements from both provincial officials and industry groups have emphasized the need for clear federal policy direction to maintain investment confidence, build export capacity and secure long-term jobs in the energy sector.With the federal government signalling a renewed push for energy infrastructure and Blanchet positioning the issue as a test of provincial autonomy, the political divide over Canada’s energy future continues to deepen.