Bloc leader says major changes would be needed to support 'anti-hate' legislation

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves François Blanchet is pressing the federal government to move ahead with amendments to Bill C-9 that would remove the Criminal Code’s religious exemption, calling the change necessary to prevent hate speech from being shielded under claims of faith. Blanchet said the Bloc was prepared to support the bill if the government agreed to eliminate the exemption and claimed the Liberals previously signalled willingness to do so.“A few weeks ago I told Minister Guilbeault that if they wanted our possible support for C-9 they would need to include the end of the religious exception,” Blanchet said. .He added that the minister later approached Bloc MP Rhéal Fortin and suggested government openness to adopting the amendment since “there was no one else interested in doing it and the Bloc Québécois holds the balance of power.”Committee study began and preliminary amendments were heard, but Blanchet said the scheduled meeting was cancelled this week and warned that next week’s meetings may also not proceed.He argued the pause appears linked to pressure from religious minority groups opposed to the change..“They should not influence state affairs on the basis of religious convictions,” Blanchet said.“A majority of Canadians and a very very large consensus in Quebec want us to put an end to the religious exception that permits incitement to violence and hate if done under religious pretext.”Blanchet warned that if the Liberals back away now they will be breaking a process they initiated.“The judgment of Quebecers will be very severe if the Liberals retreat,” he told reporters. “We carry the consensual will of Quebecers.” He also pointed to a unanimous motion in the National Assembly calling for the clause’s removal..When asked whether Conservatives and Liberals would be viewed similarly if the change fails, Blanchet said, “If the religious exception is not withdrawn from the Criminal Code it will show a clear difference between Quebec society and federal politics.” He suggested federal parties may fear losing votes by supporting the amendment.Conservatives have argued the change could threaten freedom of faith, but Blanchet rejected the claim.“Saying there will be constraints on religious practice in a mosque or a church does not exist,” he said. “The law is built to determine clear intent to propagate hate or invite violence. This is ideological exaggeration.”.Fortin defended the Bloc position and said legislative work must continue despite opposition from lobby groups.“People have the right to make representations but we are here to work,” he said. “We cannot stop just to avoid displeasing those who support the religious exception.”Blanchet ended by urging the government to return the bill to committee next week. “Listen to the Canadian population which approves our position,” he said. “We want to go forward and finish this. If not there may be a political price to pay.”