Bloc MP says potential Alberta-B.C. pipeline would carry 'dirty oil'

OTTAWA — During Question Period Wednesday, Bloc Québécois House Leader; MP Christine Normandin said the government was “moving forward with their dirty oil pipeline out West,” and criticized Ottawa for failing to meet its 2024 greenhouse gas targets.“Yesterday we found out that Liberals are moving forward with their dirty oil pipeline out West,” Normandin said.She also said the government had “hit a wall” on its emissions goals, raising doubts about whether pro-environment voices still hold influence within the Carney government.Normandin pointed to the November resignation of former environment minister Steven Guilbeault, who stepped down in protest of Carney’s memorandum of understanding with Alberta, as a sign of internal divisions over climate policy.Her remarks came as the prime minister was absent from the House of Commons on Earth Day, opting instead to visit a school.The federal government’s recent National Inventory Report shows that the government slowed down its reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the 2024 fiscal year, with only a 10.3% drop below 2004 levels. Projects suggest the Liberal government will miss its 2030 targets, even with the industrial carbon pricing remaining intact after Carney’s 2025 decision to scrap the consumer portion of the carbon tax regime. The Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding lays out the framework for a new oil pipeline to the B.C. coast. A recent Globe and Mail report suggests that Ottawa prefers a southern route for a potential western pipeline, rather than a northern route which B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix called it unrealistic.