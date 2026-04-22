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Bloc MP says potential Alberta-B.C. pipeline would carry 'dirty oil'

Bloc MP says potential Alberta-B.C. pipeline would carry 'dirty oil'
CPAC
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Alberta
Bcpoli
Abpoli
Oil And Gas
Oil
Pipeline
Ableg
Quebc
Pipelie

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