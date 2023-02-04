Bloc MP

The Bloc Québécois protested plans to eliminate the Québec riding held by an MP who supported the Freedom Convoy.

“This will weaken our political voice,” said MP Kristina Michaud (Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, QC), her party’s public safety critic.

bill.moulton
bill.moulton

The distribution of seats in the Senate is even more out of wack. Atlantic Canada (with half the population of Alberta) has 30 seats. Alberta has 6.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Gerrymandering 101. It is built into Canada's idea of "democracy".

PEI 40,000 per riding, Alberta +100,000. The more you look at what Canada claims is democracy the more you'll come to learn it isn't. How can Canada claim to be democratic when there isn't rep by pop or rep by province and all elected bodies in Canada are subject to a very real veto by a "royally" appointed elite?

