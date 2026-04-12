Bloc urges voters to block Liberal majority in key Terrebonne byelection

Yves-François Blanchet is urging voters in a pivotal Québec byelection to deny the Liberals further power in Ottawa, warning that another win would tighten the government’s grip on a fragile majority in the House of Commons.The Bloc Québécois leader said the Terrebonne vote represents a chance for local residents to push back against Liberal dominance, arguing the party already has the numbers it needs to govern. Blacklock's Reporter said with expected wins in Toronto ridings and recent floor-crossings, the Liberals are projected to reach 173 seats in the 343-seat chamber — a narrow but functional majority.“They have the majority they wanted,” Blanchet said, adding that voters in Terrebonne should instead choose a representative focused solely on Québec’s interests. “No one can come here and say, ‘You should give us a majority.’ They have it already.”Blanchet also criticized the Liberals’ campaign, saying it failed to address key concerns such as housing affordability for young families and the rising cost of living for seniors. He accused party organizers of focusing more on promoting Prime Minister Mark Carney than discussing policy issues..The Bloc leader further argued that recent defections to the Liberal caucus highlight diminishing ideological differences between major federal parties. He suggested that even Liberal MPs may be questioning who truly represents their views.The Terrebonne seat is being contested following an extraordinary ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada, which voided the 2025 election result due to ballot irregularities. The Liberals had originally won the riding by a single vote, one of the closest outcomes in modern Canadian history.Former MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné, whose legal challenge led to the court decision, said the byelection is about ensuring proper representation for the riding. She argued voters now have an opportunity to choose a strong voice in Ottawa after the disputed result.The Bloc previously held the seat for a decade before losing it in the razor-thin 2025 vote, and Blanchet is now positioning the byelection as a referendum on Liberal power as much as a local contest.